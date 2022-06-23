Efforts underway to reopen Decatur's Popeye's restaurant

DECATUR — Decatur’s Popeye’s fried chicken restaurant, located at 775 E. Pershing Road, has been sitting idle for two years.

However, the chicken fryers may be starting up again within the next year.

During a meeting this week of the Macon County Health Department board, representatives from HZ Ops Holding, Inc. sought members' support to reopening the Pershing Road store.

“We’d like you to grant a reopening,” said Nick Freeman with HZ Ops Holding. “We’re here pleading for your cooperation, your blessings … and to be part of this community once again.”

The board voted unanimously to approve the restaurant's ability to reapply for a permit.

Plans include approximately $500,000 worth of improvements and are estimated to take nearly a year to complete.

The representatives said they understand any concerns the community and business owners may have. “This has been a big black eye for us,” Freeman said. “We want to make it right.”

The Macon County Health Department noted dozens of violations in an inspection conducted in June 2020, including uncooked chicken being kept at unsafe temperatures and cross-contamination risks. The business license was revoked after the final inspection. The restaurant had failed a previous inspection less than a year prior to the closing.

The building had several issues, including faulty plumbing and broken equipment and appliances, as well as a pest infestation.

The Houston-based company operates other fast food restaurant brands, including Taco Bell, Wendy’s and Burger King.

Board members cited several concerns, including the group repeating past mistakes, the need to hire proper management, and staffing issues affecting many restaurants throughout the country.

“We have to build a new team,” said Mir Ali, with HZ Ops Holding, Inc. “We have to come up with a plan.”

The company purchased the local Popeye’s restaurant in 2017 without studying the facility, the representatives said. “Shame on us for buying it blindly,” Ali said. “Within 45 days it already had a few existing conditions.”

Since the representatives have come on board, the company has revamped many of their restaurants. “We really need to work with these people and give them the resources,” Freeman said. “We’re willing to reinvest into the community. And you hold us to it.”

