Exelon spinoff to run Clinton nuclear power plant

CLINTON — A company that separated from Exelon Corp. will operate the
Clinton nuclear power plant. Constellation is launching as a publicly traded company. It will run all six nuclear plants in the state. The others are in Braidwood, Byron, Dresden, LaSalle and Quad Cities.
Exelon, based in Chicago, on Wednesday completed the separation into two companies. Constellation is based in Baltimore and operates in 48 states.
As a power supplier, Constellation says it is the nation’s largest provider of carbon-free energy, ahead of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy and Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke Energy.
“The future health and prosperity of our nation is inextricably linked to our success in eliminating carbon pollution, and our entire focus will be on helping our customers and communities achieve that goal,” said Joseph Dominguez, Constellation CEO and former CEO of Exelon utility ComEd, in an announcement Wednesday.
Exelon acquired Constellation Energy Group for $7.9 billion in 2012. In recent years, energy companies that own both regulated utilities, with more predictable returns, and market-based power generating businesses that can be riskier have looked to spin off the market-based side.
The newly formed company will begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the CEG symbol. As part of the split, Exelon shareholders received one share of Constellation common stock for every three shares of Exelon common stock held at the close of business Jan. 20, the record date for the distribution. Exelon shareholders will retain their current shares of Exelon stock.
Constellation’s power generation fleet supplies energy to more than 20 million homes and businesses. It is in the top 10 U.S. natural gas providers.
The Clinton plant opened in November 1987.
The Baltimore Sun contributed to this report.
History photos: A look back at the Clinton Power Station
Illinois Power Company
1993
Herald & Review file photo
Work on the reactor
1978: Work on the reactor of the nuclear plant is progressing, as this photo shows.
Herald & Review file photo
Clinton Lake in 1978
The partially constructed Clinton Lake is shown in 1978. The Clinton Power Station opened in 1987.
HERALD & REVIEW
Clinton power station
1974
Herald & Review file photo
Winter lake
1978: Although winter snow and ice are making its progress, a 5,000 acre lake is slowly growing behind this dam and spillway near Clinton. The lake will be the source of cooling water for Illinois Power Co.'s nuclear fossil fuel power station which is under construction nearby. This dam-spillway area is just northeast of Illinois 10 and several miles east of Clinton. The first nuclear-powered generator unit is scheduled to go into service Dec. 1, 1981.
Herald & Review file photo
Aerial
1982: This recent aerial view of Illinois Power Co.'s Clinton nuclear power station gives some indication of progress on the project, which now is estimated to be two years away form going on line. The reactor containment building is the dome-shaped structure near the center of the photograph. The plant, expected to cost more than $2 billion by the time it is completed, is about five miles east of Clinton on Illinois.
Herald & Review file photo
Crane boom
1980: One twisted section of a crane boom lies across roof I-beams
Herald & Review file photo
Aerial
1980
Herald & Review file photo
Construction continues
1978: Construction continues at the nuclear power plant near Clinton.
Herald & Review file photo
Employees
1978: Illinois Power employees waited beside barricades "just in case" trouble might occur.
Herald & Review file photo
Rogh road
1975: A rough road was graded Monday near Clinton as preliminary site work began for the Illinois Power Co.'s nuclear generating plant.
Herald & Review file photo
Nuclear fuel bundle
1986: This Illinois Power Co. photo shows the first nuclear fuel bundle being lowered into the reactor core at the Clinton nuclear power station on Monday. The Decatur-based utility received a low-power operating license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission at 2 p.m. Monday, and loaded the first fueld bundle at 3:15 p.m. Illinois Power spokesman Al Adams says it will take about three weeks to finish loading the 624 fuel bundles into the reactor vessel. Testing may then begin at power levels up to 5 percent. Low power testing must be successfully completed and NRC permission received before the Clinton power can begin to ascend to full power operation levels, expected early next year
Herald & Review file photo
Tom Plunkett
1984: Plant manager Tom Plunkett, foreground, oversees the control room at the Clinton nuclear power station.
Herald & Review file photo
Uranium shipment
1985: Illinois Power Co. employees Tuesday inspect the first shipment of uranium fuel for the Clinton nuclear power station. The fuel arrived by truck Monday, and will be stored until loaded, projected for January. Each 15-foot-long fuel rod contains about 250 uranium pellets, which are not highly radioactive until control rods are removed.
Herald & Review file photo
Emergency operating center
1987: Officials manned emergency operating center at the DeWitt County Building in Clinton.
Herald & Review file photo
Workers
1985: Worker at Clinton nuclear power plant
Herald & Review file photo
Reactor pressure vessel
1978: This is where the reactor pressure vessel will be placed next year.
Herald & Review file photo
Generator room
1985: Clinton plant workers Larry Snodgrass left, and Randy Moore paint in the generator room.
Herald & Review file photo
Fuel rod simulation
1985: Clinton power plant workers simulate loading of fuel rods.
Herald & Review file photo
Control room
1982: Clinton nuclear power plant control room.
Herald & Review file photo
Fuel assemblies
1983: Water-filled stainless steel cylinder which holds four fuel assemblies.
Herald & Review file photo
Clinton nuclear power plant
1980
Herald & Review file photo
Eye on quality
1988: Paul Smith, a quality assurance inspector for Illinois Power co., inspects a section of nuclear fuel bundle at the company's Clinton nuclear power station Wednesday. The bundle was part of six shipments to be inspected and stored by Nov. 4. The plant will shut down in January for replacement of about 27 percent of its fuel. The outage will last about two months. Illinois Power expects to refuel the plant about once every 1 1/2 years.
Herald & Review file photo
Turbine-generator
1978: When completed, the turbine-generator will be 190 feet long. This shaft will turn at 1,800 rpm and produce 950,000 Kw of electricity.
Herald & Review file photo
Groundwork
1976: The groundwork for the dam that will form the cooling lake for Illinois Power Co.'s nuclear power plant is being laid. A concrete spillway that will help regulate the height of the leak is in the center, foreground. The edge of the spillway, at left, will stand at 690.5 feet above sea level and water higher than that level will splash over the top, lead down the concrete and into Salt Creek. The arrow pointing to the east also shows the direction in which the dame will be built. Workers currently are placing a special fill dirt into the base of what will be the earthen dam. Work will soon begin on another spillway, further east, outside the photograph, that will handle waters above the 700-foot mark. Lake Clinton will form north of the spillways, taking the water of Salt Creek and North Fork of Salt Creek. The North Fork currently is being diverted around the construction site. Illinois 10 is south of the dam site, outside the photo. The dam is expected to be completed in September, 199, and the lake filled approximately two years later.
Herald & Review file photo
Water treatment plant
1976: The water treatment plant and storage tank are shown in the foreground at the edge of a large excavation which will house the reactor and reactor support buildings.
Herald & Review file photo
Reactor pressure vessel
1978: The reactor pressure vessel, in the silo at left, will be moved to the containment buildling.
Herald & Review file photo
Clinton power plant
1980
Herald & Review file photo
Ogee of the dam
1978: This is the ogee of the spillway at the dam built to create the 5,000-acre cooling lake.
Herald & Review file photo
Power plant construction
1976: The massive nuclear power plant construction near Clinton helped the building industry improve its job picture over 1975. Work on the plant continues
Herald & Review file photo
Earthen dam
1977: Many cubic yards of dirt are being moved to form the earthen dam for the Illinois Power Co. cooling lake near Clinton.
Herald & Review file photo
Illinois Power
1977: Illinois Power is training its nuclear specialits as it works toward completing soem fo the Cliton plant by 1981.
Herald & Review file photo
Reactor under construction
1977: This is the reactor under construction with a huge crane used in the fabrication hovering over it.
Herald & Review file photo
Reactor
1980: From inside the reactor, a dome waits to be installed.
Herald & Review file photo
Clinton power plant
1981
Herald & Review file photo
On-site storage
The on-site storage facility being prepared for spent fuel rods at the Illinois Power's Clinton plant.
Herald & Review file photo
Storm damage
1980: Work crews had come down off this building at the IP nuclear plant site only minutes before the storm hit.
Herald & Review file photo
1980
1980: Illinois Power's Clinton plant as it appeared earlier this year.
Herald & Review file photo
Concrete mixing
1977: Concrete mixing trucks await their turn to work at the Clinton power plant.
Herald & Review file photo
Illinois Department of Nuclear Safety
1985: Paul Eastvold, left, and Mike Ewan of the Illinois Department of Nuclear Safety.
Herald & Review file photo
Radiation readings
1985: A medical team at Dr. John Warner Hospital checks radiation readings on a 'victim.'
Herald & Review file photo
Radiation scanning
1985: Sgt. Fred Zacher of the Clinton Police Dept. is scanned for radiation by Galen Strain, a volunteer with the DeWitt County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency.
Herald & Review file photo
