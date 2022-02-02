 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Exelon spinoff to run Clinton nuclear power plant

Clinton Power Station

The Clinton Power Station is shown.

 Steve Smedley, Lee News Service

CLINTON — A company that separated from Exelon Corp. will operate the Clinton nuclear power plant.

Constellation is launching as a publicly traded company. It will run all six nuclear plants in the state. The others are in Braidwood, Byron, Dresden, LaSalle and Quad Cities.

Exelon, based in Chicago, ​on Wednesday completed the separation into two companies. Constellation is based in Baltimore and operates in 48 states.

As a power supplier, Constellation says it is the nation’s largest provider of carbon-free energy, ahead of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy and Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke Energy.

“The future health and prosperity of our nation is inextricably linked to our success in eliminating carbon pollution, and our entire focus will be on helping our customers and communities achieve that goal,” said Joseph Dominguez, Constellation CEO and former CEO of Exelon utility ComEd, in an announcement Wednesday.

Exelon acquired Constellation Energy Group for $7.9 billion in 2012. In recent years, energy companies that own both regulated utilities, with more predictable returns, and market-based power generating businesses that can be riskier have looked to spin off the market-based side.

The newly formed company will begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the CEG symbol. As part of the split, Exelon shareholders received one share of Constellation common stock for every three shares of Exelon common stock held at the close of business Jan. 20, the record date for the distribution. Exelon shareholders will retain their current shares of Exelon stock.

Constellation’s power generation fleet supplies energy to more than 20 million homes and businesses. It is in the top 10 U.S. natural gas providers.

The Clinton plant opened in November 1987.

The Baltimore Sun contributed to this report.

