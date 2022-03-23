Farm Progress Show inks contract for Decatur return

DECATUR — The Farm Progress Show will continue to call Decatur home.

Farm Progress announced Wednesday that it has extended its contract through 2031 with Brush College, LLC, to continue as a biennial location for the outdoor agricultural showcase that attracts visitors from around the world.

According to Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress Show manager, few details of the contract changed.

"There are some very small, behind-the-scenes things that no one will ever notice," he said. "It's just an extension to keep Farm Progress Show every year on the odd year in Decatur."

The show is held at Progress City USA, adjacent to Richland Community College.

“Since being selected in 2005 as the first permanent site to host the Farm Progress Show, the relationship between Richland Community College (owner of Brush College LLC) and Farm Progress has grown into a great partnership opening tremendous opportunities for the Decatur region and the companies participating in the show. We look forward to hosting the future shows,” said Greg Florian, vice president of finance and administration at RCC.

The contract enables Farm Progress to continue to carry out its mission to provide world-class ag experiences in both Illinois and Iowa for decades to come. After a successful launch of a permanent site in Decatur, Farm Progress constructed a similar location in Boone, Iowa. The show alternates between the sites, with the next show in Decatur set for Aug. 29–31, 2023.

“By keeping our deep roots in both Illinois and Iowa, it’s an opportunity for us to continue our legacy and support of the industry,” said Don Tourte, senior vice president of sales and events for Farm Progress. “We’re delighted to retain our location in Decatur and our partnership with Brush College to bring together the agricultural community.”

The show attracts thousands of visitors for the three-day event, in addition to crews and exhibitors who arrive more than a month before the show and several weeks after. According to Jungmann, it has a $17 million impact on the community each year it is held in the city.

The event also relies heavily on local volunteers, which provides needed cash for the groups they represent to fund their programs.

“The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce recognizes the economic impact the Farm Progress show has had on the Decatur community over the years," said its president, Mirinda Rothrock. "Solidifying Progress City USA as a biennial location for years to come directly affects our local businesses, from our hospitality partners to restaurants and retail. The economic boost is undeniable and we are thrilled they have chosen to continue this partnership.”

The first show at Decatur's permanent site, which was initially built in just 305 days, was held in 2005 and since then has continued to grow.

In addition to the financial benefits to local businesses, the presence of the show in Decatur has provided benefits to local students.

During last year’s show, Richland and FBi Buildings enjoyed a partnership featuring the raising and lowering of a new building that would be designated as the future home to Richland’s Agriculture program. Shortly after the show ended, the materials and roof for the 144 x 80-foot building were moved to the new ag building site, just north of the main campus.

Jess Smithers, director of Agricultural Programs, says this partnership created just another piece of RCC’s commitment to growth of its agricultural program. “The new classroom and laboratory space will enable us to deliver high quality educational experiences which prepare and connect students to careers in Central Illinois’ largest and its most important industry – agriculture.”

He also added, “it will be a key component in attracting and training the local talent needed to serve our agricultural community.”

Additionally, the show creates opportunities for Richland’s agricultural students to enjoy unique internship opportunities, giving them unparalleled educational experiences in their field. Students from local districts get unique opportunities as well, including those who take part in the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy.

Scott Perry contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0