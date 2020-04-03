Filing sets stage for bankruptcy filing by Decatur drugmaker Akorn; plant operations continue

DECATUR — Akorn Inc., which has facilities in Decatur, said operations will continue after announcing this week that no suitor has come forward with bids sufficient to pay its outstanding loan obligations, the company president said.
As a result, an April 1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission sets the stage for a likely Chapter 11 bankruptcy to preserve the specialty pharmaceutical company through a restructuring or reorganization.
"Unfortunately, our sale process has been negatively impacted by the broader market uncertainties related to the COVID-19 crisis. However, we are working closely with our lenders to determine the best path forward to ensure that the company is positioned for long-term success," Doug Boothe, Akorn's president and CEO, said in a news release.
The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company operates a manufacturing plant at 1222 W. Grand Ave., which the company spent $25 million to expand in a project completed in 2018. It also operates a packaging facility on Wyckles Road which recently underwent a 30,000-square-foot expansion. The company is among the community's leading employers.
The SEC filing notes the lack of an offer that cleared the value of the company’s debt led it to default on a loan agreement, setting in place previously agreed upon milestones related to the sales process and the possibility of a bankruptcy filing.
Those milestones include:
- That on or before April 27, the company and the Ad Hoc Group Advisors shall reach an agreement in principle with respect to a restructuring support agreement;
- That on or before May 1, the company shall commence the Chapter 11 cases to consummate either the sale of the company or a transaction outlined in the restructuring support agreement reached with the Ad Hoc Group Advisors.
The filing says the company continues to engage in discussions with the affected standstill lenders regarding the sale process.
"We remain confident in the fundamental strength of Akorn's business,” Boothe said. “Our commitment to patients, customers and communities is unwavering as we work to fulfill our mission which, now more than ever, is critical for those we serve. We continue to work tirelessly to improve patients' lives through the quality, availability and affordability of our products."
