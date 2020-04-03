Filing sets stage for bankruptcy filing by Decatur drugmaker Akorn; plant operations continue

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Akorn Inc., which has facilities in Decatur, said operations will continue after announcing this week that no suitor has come forward with bids sufficient to pay its outstanding loan obligations, the company president said.

As a result, an April 1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission sets the stage for a likely Chapter 11 bankruptcy to preserve the specialty pharmaceutical company through a restructuring or reorganization.

"Unfortunately, our sale process has been negatively impacted by the broader market uncertainties related to the COVID-19 crisis. However, we are working closely with our lenders to determine the best path forward to ensure that the company is positioned for long-term success," Doug Boothe, Akorn's president and CEO, said in a news release.