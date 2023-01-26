First Mid earnings exceed Wall Street expectations

MATTOON — First Mid Bancshares Inc. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.6 million.

The Mattoon-based bank said it had earnings of $1.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

“Our fourth quarter results capped off a strong, but challenging year,” said Joe Dively, chairman and chief executive officer. “For 2022, we delivered exceptional loan growth and excellent credit quality. Our noninterest income grew by over 7% for the year, driven by double digit growth in our wealth management and insurance businesses that more than offset lower mortgage banking revenues.

"We successfully integrated Jefferson Bank and Trust (“Jefferson”) and met all of our acquisition related financial targets. While funding costs have increased at a faster pace than we anticipated placing pressure on margin, we have offset this challenge with stringent expense management and our relationship driven strategy to provide our expanded services to customers.”

The bank holding company posted revenue of $78.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $63.9 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73 million, or $3.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $259 million.

First Mid's board approved a regular quarterly dividend of 23 cents payable on March 1 for shareholders of record on Feb. 15.

