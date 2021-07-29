First Mid-Illinois' quarterly earnings beat Wall Street estimates

MATTOON — First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.2 million.

The Mattoon-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $64.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

“The second quarter reflected very good financial and operating performance with strong earnings and the successful completion of the integration with Providence,” said Joe Dively, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our earnings, adjusted for the acquisition and branch consolidation costs, are a record high. In addition, we continued our strategic focus on growing noninterest income and expanding our services for our customers by completing an acquisition in each of our insurance and wealth management business lines.”

The company also announced Thursday that it has entered into two separate definitive agreements under which it will acquire Delta Bancshares Company and also a loan and deposit portfolio, along with the relationship team, in the St. Louis market.

Delta is the parent company of Jefferson Bank and Trust and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, operating five branches throughout the metro area. As of June 30, 2021, Delta had approximately $697 million in total assets, $484 million in loans and $546 million in deposits.

“Delta has a long history providing financial services in the market and the lenders in the loan and deposit deal all worked with our current market president in the past,” Dively said.

First Mid-Illinois shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 63% in the last 12 months.

