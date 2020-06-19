You are the owner of this article.
For Central Illinois barbers and salons, a return to normal
CORONAVIRUS | THE LOCAL IMPACT
BACK IN BUSINESS

DECATUR — These are busy days for those in the hair business

Along with nail salons, spas, waxing centers and tattoo parlors, barbershops and beauty salons were allowed to open doors during Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan. Many began scheduling appointments weeks ago. 

According to the guidelines, personal care services are required to perform services while the customer and employee are wearing face coverings over their nose and mouth.

bolerjack_sarah-061720-1.jpg

Sarah Bolerjack, right, styles Gina Henry's hair at The Main Place Salon in Decatur.

“If services require customer to remove his or her mask, employee must wear both a face mask and eye protection (e.g., face shield, protective glasses),” the Restore Illinois guidelines say. 

The businesses were shut down for 10 weeks as part of the state's stay-at-home order. In order to operate now, requirements include 6-foot distancing, hand washing or hand sanitizing supplies and use of face coverings when in public.

gilliam_tyronne-061720-2.jpg

Tyronne Gilliam, above, tonsures Troy Neal Jr. on Thursday morning at Elevations Barber Shop in Decatur.

Tyronne Gilliam, owner of Elevations, located at 2104 E. Locust St. in Decatur, has been keeping busy since the barbershop reopened on May 29. “We’re doing appointments only to keep down the traffic,” he said. “Business is really good.”

Elevations’ three barbers have used the guidelines with less than 10 people allowed in the shop. “People have been respecting the social distancing,” Gilliam said.

Working around masks has been a challenge. “More than half of our clients have facial hair with a mustache or a beard,” Gilliam said. “I haven’t made it mandatory.”

Illinois businesses are betting that casino gambling and video gaming will be back soon

Seating for Elevations’ customers is limited. Only four chairs are in the waiting area with six-foot boards placed in between, according to the owner. The tools and areas are sanitized after each customer. “This is part of what we do anyway,” Gilliam said.

The barbers are content with the updated practices used in the business. “Because we are appointments only, it almost works out better for the people and ourselves,” Gilliam said. “It allows us to know what our schedule is like.”

Gilliam said the future looks bright.

“People always have hair,” he said. “They’re always going to need haircuts.”

Marianne Taylor, 57, of Decatur, was excited to visit her stylist Sarah Vorajack at The Main Place Hair Salon.

“I was very long and very gray,” Taylor said. “I colored it myself, but it just doesn’t look as good as when Sarah does it.”

Cindy York, owner of The Main Place Hair Salon at 1101 W. Main St., Decatur, began scheduling clients as soon as she could. Like Gilliam, she is happy with the amount of appointments. “We’re really busy,” York said. “We’re busier than I thought we would be.”

All three Main Place beauticians and their customers are required to wear masks. Clients can temporarily remove their masks when the beautician is cutting hair around the ears or to shampoo the color out.

The staff has been sanitizing the areas before and after each client as well as constantly washing their capes. Hand sanitizers are located throughout the business. “And we have lots of laundry,” York said.

According to York, the customers are as cautious as the staff. “The clients call us or text us to see if they can come in or not,” she said.

The Main Place beauticians space the appointments and no one waits inside. “They sit out in their car and wait for our client to leave,” York said. “Then we’ll motion for them to come in.”

So far, the beauticians are having a smooth adjustment to Phase 3. “It’s easy,” York said. “This is a big place and lots of space.”

York said she is happy with the outcome so far. “It’s fine the way it is right now,” she said. “I just hope that we can get rid of the masks.”

Stylists for Exsalonce Studio and Day Spa, at 3735 E. William Street Road in Decatur, are also doing what they can to be safe. “We are taking one person at a time between stylists, masks, wiping everything down, new capes, all new tools between everybody ” said Jami Johns. “We’ve removed water, coffee, magazines. Anything anybody can touch we’ve taken away.”

The staff of seven is doing what they can to keep the clients as comfortable as possible, as well as keeping them and themselves safe.

"I don’t think we know what the future looks like right now,” Johns said. “We’re hoping it’s not something we’re going to have to do long-term, but we’ll do it for as long as we have to.”

In the meantime, the stylists are enjoying reuniting with their clients. “We’re happy to be getting out,” Johns said. “It’s slowly getting back to normal.’

Clients at Moweaqua’s Forston’s Barbershop have been waiting three months for the barber and owner Jay Giles just to get a trim.

“It’s chaotic,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of wife warrantee work. The wife has been hacking and I have to fix it.”

The lone barber schedules all of his appointments since he reopened. Before the coronavirus pandemic forced him to close his business, clients would sit in the waiting area until the barber chair was available.

“I’m only letting one person in at a time and doing everything by appointment,” he said. “I’m making sure I clean everything in between.”

Appointments are 20 minutes apart. Giles has had to extend his hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., to add more clients to the day. The barber suggests the next client waits outside until the customer being served has left. “If someone sits in my waiting chairs, then I feel I need to disinfect that as well to be safe,” Giles said.

According to Giles, the small town barber’s clients would prefer to wait inside the business with their friends. “I’ve got to explain to them they have to sign up for an appointment,” he said. “That’s how it has to be right now.”

Clients can call or text Giles for appointments.

Although he is ready for the old ways to return, Giles admits the change has been good. “This appointment thing is growing on people,” he said. “I don’t know if I’ll go back to walk-ins.”

Central Illinois responds to coronavirus pandemic

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

YOUR TURN

How have you adjusted to life during the COVID-19 pandemic? Join our conversation at herald-review.com/letters. 

