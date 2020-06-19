For Central Illinois barbers and salons, a return to normal

Cindy York, owner of The Main Place Hair Salon at 1101 W. Main St., Decatur, began scheduling clients as soon as she could. Like Gilliam, she is happy with the amount of appointments. “We’re really busy,” York said. “We’re busier than I thought we would be.”

All three Main Place beauticians and their customers are required to wear masks. Clients can temporarily remove their masks when the beautician is cutting hair around the ears or to shampoo the color out.

The staff has been sanitizing the areas before and after each client as well as constantly washing their capes. Hand sanitizers are located throughout the business. “And we have lots of laundry,” York said.

According to York, the customers are as cautious as the staff. “The clients call us or text us to see if they can come in or not,” she said.

The Main Place beauticians space the appointments and no one waits inside. “They sit out in their car and wait for our client to leave,” York said. “Then we’ll motion for them to come in.”

So far, the beauticians are having a smooth adjustment to Phase 3. “It’s easy,” York said. “This is a big place and lots of space.”