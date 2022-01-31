Forsyth, Hickory Point Mall to host job fair

FORSYTH — The village of Forsyth and the Hickory Point Mall will host a Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Hickory Point Mall in the wing across from TJ Maxx.

The free event is open to businesses and individual job hunters. Refreshments will be provided for those in attendance.

For employers and businesses who would like to attend, contact Village Hall at 217-877-9445, or email jsmith@forsyth-il.gov for more info on the event no later than Thursday, Feb. 10.

A list of participating organizations will be available at Village Hall and on the Village Hall website on Friday, Feb. 11.

Business and employer space will be limited.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

