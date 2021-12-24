Forsyth set to grow with new restaurants in the works

FORSYTH — The village of Forsyth is expected to have a growth spurt in 2022.

With various buildings sitting empty for a few years, officials say businesses are poised to bring some new life to the town.

Buildings that once housed popular restaurants, including O’Charley’s, Cheddars and Hometown Buffet, have shown little life beyond the brush and weeds growing through parking lot cracks and alongside the buildings’ facades.

One of the first signs of life was the opening of the Central Cremation Center on the corner of Weaver Road and U.S. 51. The owners, Tom Cantwell and Jason Murphy, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 14 with the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. The building once housed Lamar Advertising.

“We knew that it would work,” Cantwell said of the business which focusses on personal funeral services at lower costs. “We knew that it was a business model that’s been successful through the U.S.”

Central Cremation Center offers direct cremation services and burials, pre-planning, and green burial options.

Rumors have begun circulating about what businesses will fill the other empty buildings.

Plans had included Sweet Basil Cafe, a family style restaurant with six locations in Illinois, taking the place of O’Charley’s.

“But I don’t think they are coming to Forsyth like they had originally planned,” said Forsyth Mayor Jim Peck. “It sounds like it is going to be something totally different.”

According to Kendra Johnson, manager of the Sweet Basil Cafe in Springfield, the negotiations for the Forsyth franchise fell through. “The details just didn’t work out,” she said.

Other plans are in the works for the former Cheddars and Good's Furniture buildings, as well as the Hometown Buffet, which temporarily accommodated a church.

“There’s some people working on restaurant deals,” Peck said. “But I really can’t say what it is yet.”

Additional information about these ventures are expected to emerge with the start of the new year, village leaders said.

“They’re starting to get going,” Peck said. “It’s been slow with the pandemic, but we’re starting to get some people that are kicking the tires pretty hard right now.”

Although he isn't allowed to discuss details of most business dealings, Peck was able to provide information about a new coffee shop. Ziggi’s Coffee will be built near the Menard’s, located on the north side of the village on U.S. 51.

“It’s a franchise coffee place, but it’s the first one in Illinois,” Peck said. “It’s going to be a walk-up and drive-through coffee place that will have some food items and teas.”

Plans for Ziggi’s opening date will be late summer or early fall, according to Peck.

Other businesses making their home in Forsyth include a Tacos El Paisa in the Food Mart gas station and the resale shop Angel's Attic.

There also has been some communication with the owners of the Hickory Point Mall about its future, according to Jill Applebee, village administrator.

"It's owned by a larger company, but we've talked to them about getting some combined marketing to get some newer names in there," she said. "We're looking for locally owned retail shops, but there's not much going on there."

