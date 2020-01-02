Fuyao Glass America is adding 40 employees. Find out what jobs are available

MOUNT ZION — The addition of a fabrication line to handle products related to a contract to produce glass for solar panels will boost employment at the Fuyao Glass Illinois plant near Mount Zion by 40 employees.

Rick Price, human resources manager, said a recruiting event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, to provide information about the available jobs. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Workforce Investment Solutions, 757 W. Pershing Road.

Fuyao is recruiting workers to fill general utility/forklift positions (entry level), operators (step up from general utility), process supervisors, quality technicians, mechanical maintenance, and electrical technicians.

Price said the lowest starting wage is $14.71 an hour. Sessions will be conducted every 45 minutes beginning at 9 a.m. and will include information about the company, positions, pay, benefits, hours and more.

Price said the local plant is already making the glass associated with the solar company account, but had been sending it to other Fuyao facilities to do fabrication work.

