Gander Outdoors to remain open in Springfield, company officials say

Despite online advertisements blaring a message of "STORE CLOSING -- EVERYTHING MUST GO," Gander RV and Outdoors' Springfield location will remain open, company officials confirmed Thursday.

But, changes are coming as the store plans to shift away from outdoor retail items -- such as clothing and equipment for fishing, hunting and shooting -- while placing greater emphasis on recreational vechicles and camper sales.

"We're not closing," said Eric Heikes, manager of the Springfield location. "We're going to bring more campers and RVs inside and we're going to have a larger selection of parts and accessories."

Gander's parent company, Lincolnshire-based Camping World Holdings, Inc., announced in September that it planned to "strategically shift away from locations where the company does not have the ability or where it is not feasible to sell and/or service RVs."

This affected up to 37 locations within the company, including Gander Outdoors outlets in Rockford and Peoria, which closed September and October, respectively.