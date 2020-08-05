You have permission to edit this article.
Gerber State Bank seeking applications for business grants hurt by coronavirus
ARGENTA — Local businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19, but did not qualify for the various government grant programs, are eligible for a $2,000 grant from a local bank.

Gerber State Bank is seeking applications and will select, at random, 10 recipients.

To be eligible, applicants must be a for-profit business; be in good standing with the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State; and currently in operation with their primary location in Macon, Piatt or DeWitt counties.

For more information and an application, go to www.gerberstatebank.com. The deadline is Aug. 31.

