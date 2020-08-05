Gerber State Bank seeking applications for business grants hurt by coronavirus

ARGENTA — Local businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19, but did not qualify for the various government grant programs, are eligible for a $2,000 grant from a local bank.
Gerber State Bank is seeking applications and will select, at random, 10 recipients.
To be eligible, applicants must be a for-profit business; be in good standing with the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State; and currently in operation with their primary location in Macon, Piatt or DeWitt counties.
For more information and an application, go to www.gerberstatebank.com. The deadline is Aug. 31.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.