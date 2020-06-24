GNC files for Chapter 11
GNC files for Chapter 11

Virus Outbreak-Business Fallout

FILE- In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a couple walks past a GNC store at the company's world headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh. The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Health and wellness company GNC Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is looking to close at least 800 to 1,200 stores. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

 Gene J. Puskar

Health and wellness company GNC Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is planning to close 800-1,200 stores. 

A list of stores to be closed was not available. The company has a location at 2109 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington, 4705 E. Maryland St. in Decatur, in Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth and in Cross County Mall in Mattoon. 

The Pittsburgh-based company said in a statement that it's looking to restructure its balance sheet at the same time it explores finding a potential buyer, with a minimum purchase price of at least $760 million.

GNC and all of its subsidiaries remain open for business.

The company expects to confirm a standalone plan of reorganization or consummate a sale that will allow the business to exit from the bankruptcy process in the fall.

