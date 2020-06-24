GNC files for Chapter 11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Health and wellness company GNC Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is planning to close 800-1,200 stores.

A list of stores to be closed was not available. The company has a location at 2109 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington, 4705 E. Maryland St. in Decatur, in Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth and in Cross County Mall in Mattoon.

The Pittsburgh-based company said in a statement that it's looking to restructure its balance sheet at the same time it explores finding a potential buyer, with a minimum purchase price of at least $760 million.

GNC and all of its subsidiaries remain open for business.

The company expects to confirm a standalone plan of reorganization or consummate a sale that will allow the business to exit from the bankruptcy process in the fall.

