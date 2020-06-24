GNC, which has Bloomington location, files for Chapter 11

The Pittsburgh-based company said in a statement that it's looking to restructure its balance sheet at the same time it explores finding a potential buyer, with a minimum purchase price of at least $760 million.
GNC and all of its subsidiaries remain open for business.
The company expects to confirm a standalone plan of reorganization or consummate a sale that will allow the business to exit from the bankruptcy process in the fall.
Work continued Friday on the site of the former Circle K convenience store at 3002 N. Water St. in Decatur where the fuel tanks and the fuel pumps are being removed. It's the second location in Decatur to undergo such a process.
United Steelworkers Local 7-838 have approved a five-year contract that will eliminate the two-tier wage system that currently exists among union workers at the Mueller Water Products Inc. plants in Decatur.
FILE- In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a couple walks past a GNC store at the company's world headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh. The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Health and wellness company GNC Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is looking to close at least 800 to 1,200 stores. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)