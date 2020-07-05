Got change?: Temporary shortage has financial institutions asking customers to cash in their coins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARGENTA — Banks will always take your change jar and give you paper money in exchange, but now they're asking customers to bring in change.

“There is a coin shortage nationwide,” said Don Schlorff, vice president of Gerber State Bank in Argenta. “As far as any problems, it's not caused us any issues. We have asked if people have extra coins, we'll be glad to take it for them and deposit it.”

The Federal Reserve issued a statement to banks that coin allocations to banks, credit unions and other depository institutions will be reduced by 40 percent for the time being. The shortage, the statement said, is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with mints closed and with stay-at-home orders reducing the amount of cash flowing in the country.

As regions begin opening and the demand for coins increases, the supply is too low to meet those demands as yet, though the Federal Reserve said that should be very temporary.