Habitat for Humanity Christmas store opening

DECATUR — The Habitat for Humanity will be opening its Christmas store on Oct. 24.
The store is at 802 E. Wood St. in Decatur.
Store hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
