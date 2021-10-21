 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Habitat for Humanity Christmas store opening

  • 0

DECATUR — The Habitat for Humanity will be opening its Christmas store on Oct. 24. 

The store is at 802 E. Wood St. in Decatur. 

Store hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. 

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Crafting Experience to close Oct. 30

A Crafting Experience to close Oct. 30

After opening in July 2019 and experiencing some difficulties this past year, the Crafting Experience Creative Gym will be closing its doors at the end of October.

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook plans to change its name: report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News