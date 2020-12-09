Harbor Freight coming to Decatur; Renovation underway at former Aldi on Pershing

DECATUR — A Decatur retail location that got its start as a provider of quality food at discount prices is getting new life as a store offering the same promise when it comes to buying tools.

Harbor Freight Tools will be opening soon at 1005 W. Pershing Road in Decatur. The building was the former home of Aldi before it moved to its new location at 510 E. Pershing Road.

Construction crews could be seen actively gutting the building Wednesday as part of renovations estimated at $536,127 in a building permit issued to Millco Investment of Skokie by the city of Decatur.

"They are very excited," Bobby Miller, president of Millco Investments, said of Harbor Freight. "They indicated they wanted to get into the community. They thought it would be a great market for them and they could be successful in the community."

Harbor Freight Tools, started in 1977, is a family-owned business that offers more than 7,000 tools and accessories. It has more than 1,100 stores nationwide, including locations in Bloomington, Mattoon, Springfield and Urbana.

Miller said the remodel project would take about 90 days to complete.