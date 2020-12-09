Harbor Freight coming to Decatur; Renovation underway at former Aldi on Pershing

DECATUR — A Decatur retail location that got its start as a provider of quality food at discount prices is getting new life as a store offering the same promise when it comes to buying tools.
Harbor Freight Tools will be opening soon at 1005 W. Pershing Road in Decatur. The building was the former home of Aldi before it moved to its new location at 510 E. Pershing Road.
Construction crews could be seen actively gutting the building Wednesday as part of renovations estimated at $536,127 in a building permit issued to Millco Investment of Skokie by the city of Decatur.
"They are very excited," Bobby Miller, president of Millco Investments, said of Harbor Freight. "They indicated they wanted to get into the community. They thought it would be a great market for them and they could be successful in the community."
Harbor Freight Tools, started in 1977, is a family-owned business that offers more than 7,000 tools and accessories. It has more than 1,100 stores nationwide, including locations in Bloomington, Mattoon, Springfield and Urbana.
Miller said the remodel project would take about 90 days to complete.
Miller said he looked at a handful of locations in Decatur, before presenting the former Aldi location to his client. He said the site "suited their needs best" in that it was an existing building with the right amount of square footage, on a large lot in a good location. He said the local search process began last spring. Several Decatur locations have been rumored as potential sites for the retailer in recent years.
Millco is a real estate investment and development firm that works with a variety of national chains, assisting them with their expansion efforts across the country.
The company has built for and is currently the landlord for tenants such as CVS, Walgreens, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Verizon, Cricket, Subway, Arby’s, Mattress Firm, American Mattress, Back to Bed, Radio Shack, Aaron’s Rent, Auto Zone, Binny’s Beverage Depot, Chase Bank and ChenMed.
This was Miller's first time working in the Decatur market, but hinted it might not be his last.
"We are looking at a handful of other sites for clients we're working with as we speak," he said.
