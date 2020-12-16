Harbor Freight looking to hire more than two dozen workers for new Decatur location

DECATUR — A Harbor Freight Tools official said the decision to open a store in Decatur has been years in the making.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Decatur for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” Trey Feiler, senior vice president, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools, said in a news release.

The new store will be located in the former Aldi store at 1005 W. Pershing Road. Work has already begun on building renovations, estimated at $536,127 in a building permit issued by the city of Decatur, using local workers and companies. Construction is expected to take 90 days.

“In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Decatur area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The company is expecting to hire more than two dozen workers before it opens early next year. Positions include sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Decatur, IL”.

Harbor Freight Tools, started in 1977, is a family-owned business that offers more than 7,000 tools and accessories. It has more than 1,100 stores nationwide, including locations in Bloomington, Mattoon, Springfield and Urbana.

