Health department revokes food permit from Decatur's Whit's End

MACON — The Macon County Health Department Board of Health has revoked the food permit for the Whit's End at 3663 E. William St. in Decatur.

The restaurant was found to have a cockroach infestation after a July 6 inspection.

Assistant State's Attorney Mike Baggett served as prosecutor for the case. The evidence of the restaurant's violation of the food sanitation ordinance was reviewed during Tuesday's board of health meeting.

Whit's End owner Al Cohen appealed to the board. He said he has hired three pest control companies during the past years. The last company fumigated the facility with the hopes of controlling the infestation, Cohen said during the hearing.

"There's no such thing as eradicating cockroaches," he said. "You have to keep them under control, because they come in with the produce."

Baggett agreed with the comment.

"But you can't have an active infestation if you are running a food restaurant in Macon County," he said. "It is incumbent on you to take immediate and extreme action to take care of that problem. Nine months is a long time to still have an active infestation problem."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A spokesperson for the restaurant told the Herald & Review on Friday: "We continue to work towards improvements and implementing changes, as we assess our options. We do hope to reopen the Whit's End Decatur location when able. There has been some miscommunication, so we want everyone to know that the Whit's End in Macon is open."

Whit's End in Decatur had been closed by the Macon County Health Department three times in the past 12 months for health-related violations. An inspector last visited the facility on July 6. Previous inspections were conducted on April 5 and March 26. The restaurant was also closed in November 2020 because of cockroaches found in the facility.

After hearing evidence from Baggett during Tuesday's meeting, the board also heard from witnesses including a health inspector and the director of environmental health.

Cohen during the hearing said the Whit's End restaurant has been located on William Street for 23 years. "This is the first time I've had this problem," he said. "I've taken the major step. It's going to be a continual thing."

Cohen can apply for a food license for the William Street restaurant in the future, Baggett said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.