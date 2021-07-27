Herald & Review parent, Amazon partner on video services

DECATUR — The parent company of the Herald & Review on Tuesday announced a partnership with Amazon Advertising.

Lee Enterprises Inc. is working with Amazon to provide Over The Top video services to its more than 35,000 local business advertisers.

OTT streams video directly to viewers using various video services and internet-enabled devices.

"We now hold the keys to Amazon's gated OTT inventory on platforms like IMDB TV, Amazon Publishing Services — including apps like History, TNT, Bravo — and the live streaming platform Twitch," said Dan Adams, Central Illinois Media Group president and director.

Amazon OTT and Twitch draw 120 million U.S. viewers per month.

Lee President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mowbray in a statement said that the opportunity exemplifies Lee’s commitment to delivering “powerful solutions.”

“Amazon Advertising has a compelling presence in the OTT space, and combined with our strong sales culture, deep connections to local advertisers, and our full-service national agency, Amplified, it represents great opportunity for both companies,” Mowbray said.

Lee operates in 77 markets.

