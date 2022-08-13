 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Herald & Review receives 16 statewide journalism awards

  • Clay Jackson

SPRINGFIELD — The Herald & Review received 16 awards for its journalism in 2021 from two statewide news organizations during the Illinois Press Association convention in Springfield. 

"Our journalists are extremely dedicated and determined to tell our community's stories," said Allison Petty, Central Illinois Executive Editor. "This recognition for their hard work is well-deserved. I'm honored, as always, to be part of such a great team.

"A special thanks to our subscribers, who make it possible for our work to continue." 

In the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors contest, the Herald & Review swept the top three honors in best digital storytelling — first place on the 25th anniversary of Decatur tornadoes by staff, second place on “Golden Knights” by Clay Jackson and third place on “Bird Boxes” by Clay Jackson.

James Boyd won first place for the sports story “Butterflies, prayers & Ashtyn” and Matthew Flaten won third place for the sports story “I’m so blessed: Players, coaches, friends honor LSA’s Tom Saunches.”

Both APME and the Illinois Press Association awarded the Decatur newspaper second-place for general excellence against other papers in its division. 

In its IPA division, the Herald & Review also placed in the top four in nine award categories. The awards include:

First place

Second place

  • Spot news photo, Clay Jackson for “Decatur fire”
  • Feature photo, Clay Jackson for “Dog dive”
  • Sports photo, Clay Jackson

Third place

Fourth place

  • Sports column, Justin Conn
  • Patrick Coburn Award of Excellence
