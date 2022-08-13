Herald & Review receives 16 statewide journalism awards

SPRINGFIELD — The Herald & Review received 16 awards for its journalism in 2021 from two statewide news organizations during the Illinois Press Association convention in Springfield.

"Our journalists are extremely dedicated and determined to tell our community's stories," said Allison Petty, Central Illinois Executive Editor. "This recognition for their hard work is well-deserved. I'm honored, as always, to be part of such a great team.

"A special thanks to our subscribers, who make it possible for our work to continue."

In the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors contest, the Herald & Review swept the top three honors in best digital storytelling — first place on the 25th anniversary of Decatur tornadoes by staff, second place on “Golden Knights” by Clay Jackson and third place on “Bird Boxes” by Clay Jackson.

Both APME and the Illinois Press Association awarded the Decatur newspaper second-place for general excellence against other papers in its division.

In its IPA division, the Herald & Review also placed in the top four in nine award categories. The awards include:

First place

News reporting, Valerie Wells on “Emails show Decatur school administrators repeatedly warned of possible bus driver shortage”

Newspaper design, Staff

Second place

Spot news photo, Clay Jackson for “Decatur fire”

Feature photo, Clay Jackson for “Dog dive”

Sports photo, Clay Jackson

Third place

Freedom of Information Award, Staff on public safety cameras

Knight Chair Award for best investigative/enterprise reporting, Tony Reid for reporting on video surveillance technology

Fourth place

Sports column, Justin Conn

Patrick Coburn Award of Excellence