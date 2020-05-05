You are the owner of this article.
Herald & Review receives 19 statewide journalism awards
Herald & Review receives 19 statewide journalism awards

Kindergartner Carmen Williams shows her excitement after opening a present in a class taught by Tammy Carver at Durfee Magnet School in Decatur. The photo by the Herald & Review's Clay Jackson won top honors in the Illinois APME Newspaper Contest. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Herald & Review has received top honors in the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors 2019 contest.

First-place awards were for:

Breaking news: Valerie Wells and Jaylyn Cook, "Two Students Injured by Flash Fire"

Feature photo: Clay Jackson, "Christmas Gift"

Digital storytelling: Chris Coates, Laura Sparks and Justin Conn, "Decatur's Birth of the Bears," an interactive about the National Football League team's roots in Central Illinois

COATES: Check out our new 'Decatur's Birth of the Bears' interactive feature

Other APME awards were for:

Sports breaking news: Joey Wagner, "Nettles Wins Three Golds at State Track Meet," second place

Enterprise series: Analisa Trofimuk, "Decatur Building Demolitions," second place

Best website: herald-review.com, second place

Contest coordinator Ann Michelle Householder said 757 entries were submitted by 30 newspapers for the annual competition.The awards for General Excellence and Photo and Editorial Sweepstakes, as well as News Innovator of the Year, will be announced during the annual convention of the Illinois Press Association in October.

Earlier this spring, the Herald & Review was awarded the following 13 honors from the IPA: 

FIRST PLACE

Wagner, sports feature, "MacArthur's MyShaun Dozier not letting anything slow him down"

Donnette Beckett, feature writing, "Kitchen Ink"

Staff, Knight Chair Award for Best Investigative/Enterprise Reporting, Decatur addressing population losses

SECOND PLACE 

Wagner, sports news, "ALAH's Kenli Nettles wins three golds at Class 1A girls state track meet"

Tony Reid, feature writing-personality profile, "A heart of service"

Wagner, sports columns

THIRD PLACE 

Staff, the "Together Decatur" community initiative 

Reid, news reporting, "Reinforcing the child services safety net"

Wells and Conn, Robert M. Cole Award for Best School Board Coverage

FOURTH PLACE 

Herald & Review editorial board, Decatur Celebration editorials

Jackson, sports photo portrait/personality, "MyShaun"

Staff, single page design

Sports Department, sports section

The Herald & Review in 2019 was one of Editor & Publisher's "10 Newspapers That Do It Right," which recognizes news organizations for "innovative revenue strategies, impactful journalism and creative audience growth."

In 2018, it was one of 10 newsrooms from across America selected for the Total Newsroom Training program from Investigative Reporters and Editors Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening investigative journalism.

Watchdog journalism by the Herald & Review

Herald & Review reporters cover the community. And we need your help.

Tell us your news tips.

Become a Herald & Review member. 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

