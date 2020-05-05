Herald & Review receives 19 statewide journalism awards

DECATUR — The Herald & Review has received top honors in the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors 2019 contest.
First-place awards were for:
Breaking news: Valerie Wells and Jaylyn Cook, "Two Students Injured by Flash Fire"
Feature photo: Clay Jackson, "Christmas Gift"
Digital storytelling: Chris Coates, Laura Sparks and Justin Conn, "Decatur's Birth of the Bears," an interactive about the National Football League team's roots in Central Illinois
Other APME awards were for:
Sports breaking news: Joey Wagner, "Nettles Wins Three Golds at State Track Meet," second place
Enterprise series: Analisa Trofimuk, "Decatur Building Demolitions," second place
Best website: herald-review.com, second place
Contest coordinator Ann Michelle Householder said 757 entries were submitted by 30 newspapers for the annual competition.The awards for General Excellence and Photo and Editorial Sweepstakes, as well as News Innovator of the Year, will be announced during the annual convention of the Illinois Press Association in October.
Earlier this spring, the Herald & Review was awarded the following 13 honors from the IPA:
FIRST PLACE
Wagner, sports feature, "MacArthur's MyShaun Dozier not letting anything slow him down"
Donnette Beckett, feature writing, "Kitchen Ink"
Staff, Knight Chair Award for Best Investigative/Enterprise Reporting, Decatur addressing population losses
DECATUR — Editor & Publisher has named the Herald & Review to its list of "10 Newspapers That Do It Right" for 2019. The trade journa…
SECOND PLACE
Wagner, sports news, "ALAH's Kenli Nettles wins three golds at Class 1A girls state track meet"
Tony Reid, feature writing-personality profile, "A heart of service"
Wagner, sports columns
THIRD PLACE
Staff, the "Together Decatur" community initiative
Reid, news reporting, "Reinforcing the child services safety net"
Wells and Conn, Robert M. Cole Award for Best School Board Coverage
FOURTH PLACE
Editor & Publisher has named the Herald & Review’s Allison Petty to its list recognizing the “future generation of newspaper leaders” …
Herald & Review editorial board, Decatur Celebration editorials
Jackson, sports photo portrait/personality, "MyShaun"
Staff, single page design
Sports Department, sports section
The Herald & Review in 2019 was one of Editor & Publisher's "10 Newspapers That Do It Right," which recognizes news organizations for "innovative revenue strategies, impactful journalism and creative audience growth."
In 2018, it was one of 10 newsrooms from across America selected for the Total Newsroom Training program from Investigative Reporters and Editors Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening investigative journalism.
Watchdog journalism by the Herald & Review
Watchdog journalism by the Herald & Review
Herald & Review reporters cover the community. And we need your help.
City leaders are looking to stem a possible population loss in the upcoming U.S. Census by bringing more properties into Decatur limits through annexation.
Anyone driving the city’s main corridors might see an empty retail spot or former restaurant and wonder: Why is that still empty? Reporters Kennedy Nolen and Analisa Trofimuk look at the causes — and a new city effort to help.
Decatur schools, bus company working on new drop-off policy after kindergartener is left at wrong stop; others come forward with similar stories
School district officials are reviewing policies after a 5-year-old Decatur girl was let off at the wrong bus stop. There have been at least two other similar cases.
Police officers in Decatur could begin recording interactions with the public through body cameras, provided that city council members approve the expense in next year's budget.
Records: Former Meridian superintendent may have used fake company to take $75,000 from Bement district
Records show the former superintendent accused of stealing $250,000 from the Meridian school district may have taken more than $75,000 from the Bement school district using the same fake construction company.
DECATUR — The Decatur police union is objecting to city rules they say require them to seize vehicles unconstitutionally — and they’ve asked a…
City leaders are introducing a new civilian position to help with Decatur police duties as budget pressures force lower staffing levels. The move has prompted backlash from the union that represents officers.
MOULTRIE COUNTY — Lawmakers and community leaders are seeking changes to an intersection south of Sullivan after a bus and SUV collided, killi…
Nearly a quarter of the roughly 200 dilapidated homes on the city of Decatur’s demolition list belong to out-of-state owners, records show.
Nearly 200 vacant, dilapidated homes are on Decatur's demolition list, according to data obtained by the Herald & Review through a Freedom of Information Act request.
DECATUR — The number of Decatur shootings recorded for the first six months of this year is the lowest reported since 2013, a sign police and …
DECATUR — Jorden Bell describes the Rev. Wayne Dunning as the best teacher he’s ever had.
2 years after construction, Decatur Housing Authority fills 4 Macon Street homes after dropping income rules
DECATUR — The two-story West Macon Street house that Lance Spinler recently bought includes a fenced-in backyard where his beagle Dotti and Am…
Decatur collected $6 million from video gambling. One city official says 'this is not what we bargained for.'
DECATUR — It's been almost seven years since Illinois' first legalized video gambling machines went online, and since then, the city of Decatu…
DECATUR — Months after the $91 million Lake Decatur dredging came to an end, city officials remain in conversation with contractors over who w…
Ta'Naja Barnes, 2, of Decatur, died in filthy conditions. How legislation could prevent another tragedy.
DECATUR — The tragedy represented by the death of Decatur 2-year-old Ta’Naja Barnes is propelling legislation aimed at saving other children f…
DECATUR — The city's iconic downtown street festival will be under new leadership following the resignation of Decatur Celebration Producer Lo…
DECATUR — An accident report filed with the Decatur School District after an incident at Oak Grove Elementary School on Jan. 24 describes a te…
The Herald & Review on Jan. 24 filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Decatur School District seeking all staff emails regard…
DECATUR — At noontime Thursday, vehicles lined downtown Decatur streets and filed into lots nearest the most popular shops and restaurants. So…
The city could pay $1.45 million to its contractor for Lake Decatur dredging, the result of a mistake in determining how much space was available to store sediment during the multi-year project.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.