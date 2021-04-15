Herald & Review wins 15 statewide awards

DECATUR — The Herald & Review has won 15 awards in the Illinois Press Association Editorial Contest.

First-place honors were in the categories of:

COMMUNITY SERVICE: For coverage of COVID-19 and the local impact

NEWS REPORTING - SINGLE STORY: To reporter Tony Reid and former reporter Analisa Trofimuk for reporting on documents that showed Decatur city officials had been discussing the demolition of the Staley Pump House for over five years

ORIGINAL COLUMN: For columns by Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates

PHOTO SERIES: For nature photography by Clay Jackson

GENERAL NEWS PHOTO: To Jackson for an image of last summer's protests after the death of George Floyd

FEATURE PHOTO: For fall photograph by Jackson