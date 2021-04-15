Herald & Review wins 15 statewide awards

DECATUR — The Herald & Review has won 15 awards in the Illinois Press Association Editorial Contest.
First-place honors were in the categories of:
COMMUNITY SERVICE: For coverage of COVID-19 and the local impact
NEWS REPORTING - SINGLE STORY: To reporter Tony Reid and former reporter Analisa Trofimuk for reporting on documents that showed Decatur city officials had been discussing the demolition of the Staley Pump House for over five years
ORIGINAL COLUMN: For columns by Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates
PHOTO SERIES: For nature photography by Clay Jackson
GENERAL NEWS PHOTO: To Jackson for an image of last summer's protests after the death of George Floyd
FEATURE PHOTO: For fall photograph by Jackson
Reid also won the Knight Chair Award for Best Investigative/Enterprise Reporting for his reporting on health services at the Macon County Jail.
The Herald & Review also received a first place award for single page design.
Other honors were for government beat reporting, feature writing and sports section.
On Wednesday, the Herald & Review won second place for Best COVID-19 Community Coverage in the Local Media Digital Innovation Awards.
Newspaper
RKDivision
Class
Writer or Photographer
Name of Entry
Winner
Preparer
Herald & Review, Decatur
Division D
CLASS 02 - COMMUNITY SERVICE
Staff
COVID community service
1st Place
Chris Coates
Herald & Review, Decatur
Division D
CLASS 04 - NEWS REPORTING - SINGLE STORY
Tony Reid and Analisa Trofimuk
Years of neglect
1st Place
Chris Coates
Herald & Review, Decatur
Division D
CLASS 04 - NEWS REPORTING - SINGLE STORY
Tony Reid
Watch now: Could gunshot detectors work in Decatur?
4th Place
Chris Coates
Herald & Review, Decatur
Division D
CLASS 08 - GOVERNMENT BEAT REPORTING
Analisa Trofimuk
Analisa Trofimuk
4th Place
Chris Coates
Herald & Review, Decatur
Division D
CLASS 14 - FEATURE WRITING - PERSONALITY PROFILE
Tony Reid
How Kate Kurtz spent 5 years pursuing justice for Macon County kids
2nd Place
Chris Coates
Herald & Review, Decatur
Division D
CLASS 17 - ORIGINAL COLUMN
Chris Coates
Chris Coates columns
1st Place
Chris Coates
Herald & Review, Decatur
Division D
CLASS 19 - PHOTO SERIES
Clay Jackson
In Touch With Nature
1st Place
Allison Petty
Herald & Review, Decatur
Division D
CLASS 21 - GENERAL NEWS PHOTO
Clay Jackson
Justice Walk
2nd Place
Allison Petty
Herald & Review, Decatur
Division D
CLASS 22 - FEATURE PHOTO
Clay Jackson
Fall on Lake Decatur
1st Place
Allison Petty
Herald & Review, Decatur
Division D
CLASS 30 - SINGLE PAGE DESIGN
Staff
A1 design
1st Place
Chris Coates
Herald & Review, Decatur
Division D
CLASS 30 - SINGLE PAGE DESIGN
Staff
Oct. 17-18 Herald & Review
2nd Place
Chris Coates
Herald & Review, Decatur
Division D
CLASS 33 - SPORTS SECTION
Matthew Flaten, Joey Wagner, Justin Conn
Decatur Herald & Review sports
3rd Place
Justin Conn
Herald & Review, Decatur
Division Daily
CLASS 12 - SPORTS FEATURE
Joey Wagner
The story of 'JetLife' and how it pushes Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu
4th Place
Justin Conn
Herald & Review, Decatur
Division Daily
CLASS 18 - SPORTS COLUMN
Justin Conn
Justin Conn's columns
2nd Place
Justin Conn
Herald & Review, Decatur
Division B
CLASS 42 - Knight Chair Award for BEST INVESTIGATIVE/ENTERPRISE REPORTING
Tony Reid
Macon County Jail health care
1st Place
Chris Coates