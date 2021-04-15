 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Herald & Review wins 15 statewide awards
0 comments

Herald & Review wins 15 statewide awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Our digital subscription offer: $29.99 for 52 weeks. Learn more at https://go.herald-review.com/april29.

DECATUR — The Herald & Review has won 15 awards in the Illinois Press Association Editorial Contest. 

First-place honors were in the categories of: 

COMMUNITY SERVICE: For coverage of COVID-19 and the local impact

NEWS REPORTING - SINGLE STORY: To reporter Tony Reid and former reporter Analisa Trofimuk for reporting on documents that showed Decatur city officials had been discussing the demolition of the Staley Pump House for over five years

ORIGINAL COLUMN: For columns by Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates

PHOTO SERIES: For nature photography by Clay Jackson 

GENERAL NEWS PHOTO: To Jackson for an image of last summer's protests after the death of George Floyd

FEATURE PHOTO: For fall photograph by Jackson 

Reid also won the Knight Chair Award for Best Investigative/Enterprise Reporting for his reporting on health services at the Macon County Jail.

The Herald & Review also received a first place award for single page design. 

Other honors were for government beat reporting, feature writing and sports section. 

On Wednesday, the Herald & Review won second place for Best COVID-19 Community Coverage in the Local Media Digital Innovation Awards. 

Newspaper

RKDivision

Class

Writer or Photographer

Name of Entry

Winner

Preparer

Herald & Review, Decatur

Division D

CLASS 02 - COMMUNITY SERVICE

Staff

COVID community service

1st Place

Chris Coates

Herald & Review, Decatur

Division D

CLASS 04 - NEWS REPORTING - SINGLE STORY

Tony Reid and Analisa Trofimuk

Years of neglect

1st Place

Chris Coates

Herald & Review, Decatur

Division D

CLASS 04 - NEWS REPORTING - SINGLE STORY

Tony Reid

Watch now: Could gunshot detectors work in Decatur?

4th Place

Chris Coates

Herald & Review, Decatur

Division D

CLASS 08 - GOVERNMENT BEAT REPORTING

Analisa Trofimuk

Analisa Trofimuk

4th Place

Chris Coates

Herald & Review, Decatur

Division D

CLASS 14 - FEATURE WRITING - PERSONALITY PROFILE

Tony Reid

How Kate Kurtz spent 5 years pursuing justice for Macon County kids

2nd Place

Chris Coates

Herald & Review, Decatur

Division D

CLASS 17 - ORIGINAL COLUMN

Chris Coates

Chris Coates columns

1st Place

Chris Coates

Herald & Review, Decatur

Division D

CLASS 19 - PHOTO SERIES

Clay Jackson

In Touch With Nature

1st Place

Allison Petty

Herald & Review, Decatur

Division D

CLASS 21 - GENERAL NEWS PHOTO

Clay Jackson

Justice Walk

2nd Place

Allison Petty

Herald & Review, Decatur

Division D

CLASS 22 - FEATURE PHOTO

Clay Jackson

Fall on Lake Decatur

1st Place

Allison Petty

Herald & Review, Decatur

Division D

CLASS 30 - SINGLE PAGE DESIGN

Staff

A1 design

1st Place

Chris Coates

Herald & Review, Decatur

Division D

CLASS 30 - SINGLE PAGE DESIGN

Staff

Oct. 17-18 Herald & Review

2nd Place

Chris Coates

Herald & Review, Decatur

Division D

CLASS 33 - SPORTS SECTION

Matthew Flaten, Joey Wagner, Justin Conn

Decatur Herald & Review sports

3rd Place

Justin Conn

Herald & Review, Decatur

Division Daily

CLASS 12 - SPORTS FEATURE

Joey Wagner

The story of 'JetLife' and how it pushes Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu

4th Place

Justin Conn

Herald & Review, Decatur

Division Daily

CLASS 18 - SPORTS COLUMN

Justin Conn

Justin Conn's columns

2nd Place

Justin Conn

Herald & Review, Decatur

Division B

CLASS 42 - Knight Chair Award for BEST INVESTIGATIVE/ENTERPRISE REPORTING

Tony Reid

Macon County Jail health care

1st Place

Chris Coates

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How your digital subscription helps support local journalism

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How your digital subscription helps support local journalism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News