Hickory Point Mall owner says it will file for bankruptcy

This is a developing story and will be updated.
DECATUR — The owner of Hickory Point Mall says it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy by Oct. 1.
CBL & Associates Properties, the Tenneessee-based shopping center owner stricken by the coronavirus outbreak, said it reached an agreement with some lenders to reorganize its finances, which were hit by lockdowns, store failures, and more online shopping over the past six months.
Should CBL gain approvals and move forward, it would be the first shopping center real estate investment trust in the U.S. to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the pandemic.
CBL bought Hickory Point in October 2005 in a $516.9 million, three-property deal that included Eastland Mall in Bloomington and another in the Kansas City area.
Hickory Point opened in 1978.
Malls have been hit hard by the coronavirus, as shoppers have stayed home, retailers quit paying rent and stores shut down, some permanently. Their financial woes, spurred in part by overbuilding and online shopping long before the virus hit, have led some to contemplate a new future, in which malls act less as indoor shopping centers and more as town squares, with, for instance, offices, apartments, restaurants and retail outlets.
CBL, owner of 63 enclosed malls, said that all day-to-day operations of its shopping centers will continue as normal, and that customers, tenants and partners could expect business as usual.
But it also said that it, too, was thinking about a makeover. Once the bankruptcy process is complete, it said, the company will emerge "with an enhanced ability to execute on our key strategies of diversifying our sources of revenue and transforming our properties from traditional enclosed malls to suburban town centers."
"Reaching this agreement with our note holders is a major milestone for CBL," said Stephen D. Lebovitz, the company's chief executive officer. "The agreement will significantly improve our balance sheet by reducing leverage and increasing net cash flow and will simplify our capital structure, providing enhanced financial flexibility going forward."
The Chattanooga Times Free Press and St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
