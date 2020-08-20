Hickory Point Mall owner says it will file for bankruptcy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is a developing story and will be updated.

DECATUR — The owner of Hickory Point Mall says it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy by Oct. 1.

CBL & Associates Properties, the Tenneessee-based shopping center owner stricken by the coronavirus outbreak, said it reached an agreement with some lenders to reorganize its finances, which were hit by lockdowns, store failures, and more online shopping over the past six months.

Should CBL gain approvals and move forward, it would be the first shopping center real estate investment trust in the U.S. to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the pandemic.

CBL bought Hickory Point in October 2005 in a $516.9 million, three-property deal that included Eastland Mall in Bloomington and another in the Kansas City area.

Hickory Point opened in 1978.