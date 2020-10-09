Hickory Point Malls new owners look forward to the future

CBL bought Hickory Point in October 2005 for $516.9 million, along with Eastland Mall in Bloomington and a mall in the Kansas City area.

Said Nassim: "As a company, we always strive to create efficient retail hubs that generate revenue and reinvigorate the communities within which we operate. Our decision to move forward with the purchase was a direct reflection of our evaluation of the property’s potential."

Namdar owns other Illinois businesses including those in Fairview Heights, Mount Vernon, Marion, Carbondale and Springfield as well as the Outlets at Tuscola.

Nassim said the new owners are looking forward to adding tenants in an area with new opportunities.

"It is our goal to continue to add value by further leasing and developing the site," he said. "As it relates to the specifics for those plans, we are still exploring all our options."

