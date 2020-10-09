Hickory Point Malls new owners look forward to the future

FORSYTH — The president of the company that bought Hickory Point Mall on Friday said the new owners plan "to bring in new and alternative tenants, repositioning the property and allowing the surrounding neighborhood to benefit."
Elliot Nassim, of Mason Asset Management, in a statement to the Herald & Review said that "Hickory Point Mall represents a unique opportunity to revitalize valuable square-footage within a centrally located, community destination."
The purchase is through Mason Asset Management, Namdar Realty Group and CH Capital Group, a real estate partnership that own and operate properties around the country. The acquisition was made in August and announced this week. Terms were not disclosed.
CBL & Associates Properties, the previous owner of the Hickory Point, announced plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this summer. Namdar Realty Group, the Long Island, New York-based real estate investment firm, has about 54 million square feet across the country.
Hickory Point’s previous owner said it suffered the financial effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Agreements were reached with some lenders to reorganize its finances. Lockdowns, store failures and more online shopping over the past six months were blamed for the losses.
CBL bought Hickory Point in October 2005 for $516.9 million, along with Eastland Mall in Bloomington and a mall in the Kansas City area.
Said Nassim: "As a company, we always strive to create efficient retail hubs that generate revenue and reinvigorate the communities within which we operate. Our decision to move forward with the purchase was a direct reflection of our evaluation of the property’s potential."
Namdar owns other Illinois businesses including those in Fairview Heights, Mount Vernon, Marion, Carbondale and Springfield as well as the Outlets at Tuscola.
Nassim said the new owners are looking forward to adding tenants in an area with new opportunities.
"It is our goal to continue to add value by further leasing and developing the site," he said. "As it relates to the specifics for those plans, we are still exploring all our options."
