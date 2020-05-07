How Decatur businesses are adapting to new curbside rules

Another business doing curbside service is All Things Beautiful. Owner Sheryol Threewit made some upgrades to the shop, like hanging lights in the front window and painting, soon after hearing she could offer curbside service. The shop's schedule was also modified with pickup time from 1 to 4 p.m.

Threewit said there's even been an increase in online sales through the shop's website, something that brings in a good portion of revenue.

"In fact, I've had more e-commerce buys than before," Threewit said. "The two weeks before I closed down, there were days where I never had a sale."

For some businesses, operating through curbside pickup just doesn't work. Larry Haubner, owner of Old Book Barn in Forsyth, the curbside option isn't making a difference for business. He hopes to be able to open the shop back to normal soon.

The shop was open for three days this week, but the sales aren't enough to outweigh operational costs like keeping the lights on, according to Haubner.

"People want to be in touch with the book, they want to browse and look," he said. "We have people come here that spend two or three hours just looking. They want to touch the books and see what they want to read."