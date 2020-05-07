How Decatur businesses are adapting to new curbside rules

DECATUR — No one could have guessed this would be the new normal, but Cindy Deadrick is trying to stay hopeful about a new way to operate her downtown Decatur store.
"We were pleased to be able to do curbside," said Deadrick, owner of Shop on Main. "It's not my favorite way to do business, but it's certainly had its benefits too. I've had some new people call."
The modified stay-at-home rules that kicked in statewide last week allows for retail stores previously deemed "non-essential" to reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. Previously, only core businesses were allowed to operate, part of an effort by the Pritzker administration to contain the coronavirus spread.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month announced new rules and this week laid out a regional, five-phase plan to reopen the state based on public health data and health care availability in different areas of the state. It will likely take many months before all of the benchmarks are met.
Ed Lozano Jr., owner of Apachegraphics Studios in Decatur, would normally be preparing artwork this time of year for Free Comic Book Day and Decatur Celebration. But the coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancellation of the artist’s most profitable events, leaving him struggling to find work.
The closure of businesses since March has resulted in skyrocketing unemployment and concerns about a protracted period of economic decline. Locally, some have closed permanently, including the Hungry Hippo Board Game Cafe at 2950 N. Water St., which opened in December.
For Deadrick, the store was operating through online sales, but cost of shipping wasn't very well received by customers. The best way to view inventory is on the store's website and Facebook page, she said. But while online shopping can be convenient, it doesn't replace the value of "knowing our customers" and helping them find the item they're seeking, Deadrick said.
"It just doesn't have that warm fuzziness of being able to work with someone face-to-face," she said. "This has just been devastating to many of us and we really hope soon we'll have an opportunity to continue our businesses safely."
Lori Barrett, owner of The Secret Garden on West Eldorado Street, said that customers would rather take time and browse her store's selection of flowers.
"We usually have a lot of people that like to come in and pick something out, that's kind of dampening that," Barrett said.
Timing has been good because demand for flowers is currently high with Mother's Day falling on Sunday, she said. Additionally, shop hours got extended on Saturdays to make more time for pickups.
"We're taking a lot of phone and internet orders," she said. "I would say online would be the quickest, but if they have any questions they can give us a call."
Another business doing curbside service is All Things Beautiful. Owner Sheryol Threewit made some upgrades to the shop, like hanging lights in the front window and painting, soon after hearing she could offer curbside service. The shop's schedule was also modified with pickup time from 1 to 4 p.m.
Threewit said there's even been an increase in online sales through the shop's website, something that brings in a good portion of revenue.
"In fact, I've had more e-commerce buys than before," Threewit said. "The two weeks before I closed down, there were days where I never had a sale."
For some businesses, operating through curbside pickup just doesn't work. Larry Haubner, owner of Old Book Barn in Forsyth, the curbside option isn't making a difference for business. He hopes to be able to open the shop back to normal soon.
The shop was open for three days this week, but the sales aren't enough to outweigh operational costs like keeping the lights on, according to Haubner.
"People want to be in touch with the book, they want to browse and look," he said. "We have people come here that spend two or three hours just looking. They want to touch the books and see what they want to read."
Haubner said they won't be running the store daily, but customers can still message the shop's Facebook page about buying books and can schedule a time to meet at the store.
Under the Pritzker plan, businesses will not be reopened until the fifth and final phase, when a vaccine or highly effective treatment becomes widely available.
The state is currently in Phase 2, called “flattening." The earliest a region can move to the third phase is May 29.
Barrett said there's hope for local businesses as the effect COVID-19 has had on them seems to be getting countered through community support.
We "think the focus back on local business and the support is a very positive thing to come out of this," she said. "That's probably the silver lining we all get is how much people miss small businesses when they can't go in."
