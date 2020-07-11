How Decatur restaurants are using food delivery services

DECATUR — Anna Thai Restaurant owner Worapan Nijjarunkul said his restaurant has gained exposure ever since he started using third-party services to deliver food to customers.
"We had some customers that didn't know about us at all, then ordered us through DoorDash," Nijjarunkul said.
The global COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders have made delivery services a lifeline for both small businesses and customers. It's a lucrative corner of the economy, with names like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub dominating. This month, ride-hailing giant Uber acquired Postmates, which delivers groceries, pharmacy items, alcoholic drinks and party supplies, in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal.
Nationwide, third-party delivery orders have risen from 2% of restaurant transactions to about 7% during the pandemic, according to David Portalatin, food industry advisor at the NPD Group. In the month of May, third-party delivery orders rose 170% compared to the previous year, he said.
"Meal delivery sales have reached new heights," wrote Liyin Yeo, a COVID-19 industry tracker for analytics company Second Measure, in a report.
The trend has impacted Decatur restaurants. Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth estimated that at least 25% of restaurants use some type of delivery service whereas closer to 5% used them prior to the COVID shutdowns.
During Phase 2 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan, the city started a database of all local restaurants to log what types of services they each provide. It's at decaturil.gov.
"This is a service we started when you couldn't dine in a restaurant at all to encourage people to shop local and eat at our local restaurants," Kindseth said. "I'm glad to see that our restaurants have adapted and created innovative ways to create and preserve business."
The companies handle hiring the drivers to retrieve and deliver orders, and in some areas have faced push-back for relying on lower-paid contracted and temporary employees. California's attorney general in May asked a judge to compel Uber and Lyft to hire drivers as employees.
In his case, Nijjarunkul said he was approached by DoorDash and was able to do a "free trial" with the service, then decided to continue using it once the trial ended. The company keeps 15% of the income generated from each delivery, Nijjarunkul said.
Anna Thai offered its own delivery service before opting into using DoorDash and Menufy, including Nijjarunkul making some of the deliveries. Using DoorDash, Nijjarunkul now has more time to attend to needs at the restaurant.
Rachel Richardson, owner of Steak 'n' Shake on Pershing Road, said delivering with DoorDash was a corporate decision in November 2019 and so was adding Uber Eats and Postmates later on. Richardson said offering delivery added 14% to her store's revenue, a benefit she sees as a "bonus."
"We do a pretty big carryout and drive through already," Richardson said. "It's definitely about convenience, but with every convenience, there's going to be a charge. If you come into the restaurant you'll pay far less because the delivery service's price per item is higher."
Food prices are listed higher when ordering through a delivery service app or website because that's how the service profits. Richardson said that may be a setback for customers who don't mind it being more inconvenient to come to the restaurant themselves since they'd rather pay less money for the food.
"It's probably an area of business that I would not have been capturing," said Gary Birschbach, the owner of six local McDonald's stores, another franchise where the decision was made at a corporate level. "Those are sales that would have gone to other restaurants that have delivery services."
Another perk to using these services is less insurance liabilities with delivery vehicles and the employees driving them, Richardson said. Birschbach shared a similar opinion in that tapping into the market of food delivery is "just ideal."
Still, for Rodney Powell, he'd rather continue delivering through his restaurant, something he's offered for over 15 years. The Robbie's Grille owner said issues with third-party services involved late deliveries and drivers coming to the restaurant when no orders were placed.
Powell said he tried using DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grub Hub, sometimes getting menu information wrong and adding his restaurant's menu without reaching out first.
"I know it's safe and secure and done in a timely manner," Powell said. "We use wrapped silverware, that way it's not going through a third party where it could be contaminated, especially now."
BC Wings owner Craig Wilson says he continues to use DoorDash for wing delivery, despite experiencing some trouble of drivers failing to show up, food going to waste and customers demanding a refund.
"It's not one of my preferred methods because if a driver doesn't come and pick up the food in a timely manner then it gets cold," Wilson said. "I don't find much of a benefit plus I don't want people to overpay for their food."
