How Decatur restaurants are using food delivery services

Rachel Richardson, owner of Steak 'n' Shake on Pershing Road, said delivering with DoorDash was a corporate decision in November 2019 and so was adding Uber Eats and Postmates later on. Richardson said offering delivery added 14% to her store's revenue, a benefit she sees as a "bonus."

"We do a pretty big carryout and drive through already," Richardson said. "It's definitely about convenience, but with every convenience, there's going to be a charge. If you come into the restaurant you'll pay far less because the delivery service's price per item is higher."

Food prices are listed higher when ordering through a delivery service app or website because that's how the service profits. Richardson said that may be a setback for customers who don't mind it being more inconvenient to come to the restaurant themselves since they'd rather pay less money for the food.