How these Decatur-area businesses are coming to grips with state's minimum wage increases

“You’re under siege. It makes you wonder if it’s worth it,” he said, adding the business climate in Illinois and the lower wages that can be offered in neighboring states gives current and future businesses in Illinois pause.

“The risk continues to increase. It’s making me tap the brakes” on new projects, he said. “I’m just not sure how much more I want to stick my neck out in Illinois.”

Hiring pool

Even before the minimum wage was increased, many businesses were already positioning themselves to do more with fewer people.

And while the loss of more jobs brought on by the pressures created by the minimum wage increase and other factors are a concern, there is an undercurrent about the impact these changes it will have on the overall quality of the workforce.

Rocki Wilkerson is director of Workforce Investment Solutions, a program that helps job-seekers obtain gainful employment at companies in Macon and DeWitt counties in positions that will pay more than minimum wage.

In her conversations with employers, Wilkerson said the biggest concern they have about the local workforce is the lack of soft skills. Things like showing up on time, dressing properly, following directions and being respectful.