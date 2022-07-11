HSHS St. Mary's announces new chief medical officer

DECATUR — Dr. Vinil Bhuma was appointed as the new chief medical officer for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday.

“We are excited to officially welcome Dr. Bhuma to our leadership team today. We look forward to advancing the mission of our organization together,” said Theresa Rutherford, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital President and CEO. “His many years of experience and expertise will benefit our health care services and community. We also thank Dr. Ryan Jennings, CMO of our sister ministries, for successfully supporting St. Mary’s as we sought to fill the CMO position permanently.”

Bhuma's most recent position was at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge, Iowa, where he was chief medical information officer as well as the president of the medical staff. He specializes as a hospitalist and has practiced medicine at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind. and Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wausau, Wisc.

“I look forward to serving the Decatur community,” Bhuma said. “My new hospital colleagues and new community neighbors have already welcomed me so warmly. I know my family and I will create roots and experience joy here in the coming years.”

Bhuma will live in Decatur with his wife and two children.