Huddle House planned for Decatur

DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome.

Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise which will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.

“We were talking about the limited food options around town, and during COVID, we got together and were like, 'Man, we need to open up a breakfast joint,'” Carson said. “And we did our research and Huddle House was among the top three options. After speaking with operations (at the company), we thought it was a great fit.”

Huddle House has 300 restaurants, largely in the Southeast portion of the United States, but also 11 in Illinois, counting the one Carson and Michael will open this fall.

“We are a diner-themed restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout all hours of operation,” said Jeremy Lee, senior director of field marketing with the company. “It works out really well.”

Huddle House's concept is of a place where the community can gather, eat and enjoy each other's company, Lee said. The “diner” atmosphere is suited to smaller communities and the company thought Decatur would be an ideal location. The company has been in business since 1964.

Carson is director of supply chain and laundry services at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and owns Creative Souls DJ service, while Michael is marketing manager for Electric Power Engineers and part owner of Decatur Digital Solutions. They plan to hire a general manager to run day-to-day operations of Huddle House and help out in person on weekends as needed. They're already accepting resumes for all positions at jobs@carsonmichael.net. Both are products of Decatur Public Schools and graduates of Richland Community College and Millikin University.