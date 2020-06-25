Illinois casinos and video gaming locations set to reopen July 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Gaming Board announced Thursday casinos and video gaming operators across the state can reopen at 9 a.m. July 1, with capacity limits, social distancing and other required measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Customers can expect some elbow room, face masks and the scent of sanitizers wafting through their favorite gambling establishments.

The gaming board developed a “gaming resumption process that protects the public health of patrons and employees, while restarting gaming activities in a meaningful way,” administrator Marcus Fruchter said in a news release.

Casino and video gaming operations were suspended March 16 as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a statewide stay-at-home order for everything but essential businesses. Illinois is set to enter Phase 4 of its reopening plan Friday, with museums, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and other businesses able to reopen their doors -- with capacity limits.

Under the gaming board restrictions, Illinois casinos will be limited to 50% capacity, with six-foot social distancing required at all table games, slot machines, sportsbooks, restaurants and other common areas.

Poker rooms, buffet services and valet parking will not be allowed to open.