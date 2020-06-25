Illinois casinos and video gaming locations set to reopen July 1

The Illinois Gaming Board announced Thursday casinos and video gaming operators across the state can reopen at 9 a.m. July 1, with capacity limits, social distancing and other required measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Customers can expect some elbow room, face masks and the scent of sanitizers wafting through their favorite gambling establishments.
The gaming board developed a “gaming resumption process that protects the public health of patrons and employees, while restarting gaming activities in a meaningful way,” administrator Marcus Fruchter said in a news release.
Casino and video gaming operations were suspended March 16 as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a statewide stay-at-home order for everything but essential businesses. Illinois is set to enter Phase 4 of its reopening plan Friday, with museums, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and other businesses able to reopen their doors -- with capacity limits.
Under the gaming board restrictions, Illinois casinos will be limited to 50% capacity, with six-foot social distancing required at all table games, slot machines, sportsbooks, restaurants and other common areas.
Poker rooms, buffet services and valet parking will not be allowed to open.
Each of the state’s 10 casinos has provided a reopening plan to the gaming board. But the state did not disclose which of the casinos are planning to open July 1.
Patrick Skarr, a spokesman for Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, declined to say Thursday when the state’s largest gambling facility would reopen.
Indiana casinos reopened with similar capacity restrictions June 15.
Out of the more than 7,400 video gaming operators in Illinois, 168 have been approved to resume gaming July 1, board spokesman Joe Miller said. Operators at licensed bars, restaurants, truck stops and fraternal organizations need to keep gaming terminals at least six feet apart or add partitions to maintain social distancing.
Sports bettors have the option to social distance by placing their wagers online. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker suspended the in-person registration requirement for sports wagering, which will allow bettors to create accounts and wager online.
Rivers Casino became the first casino to offer mobile sports betting in Illinois, launching its online sportsbook at BetRivers.com last week.
