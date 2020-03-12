Illinois jobless rate hits record low in January, below national average

SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate in Illinois reached a record low in January and was below the national average for the first time in nearly a decade, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage point to 3.5 percent, while nonfarm payrolls added 16,600 jobs in January, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state’s unemployment rate is 0.1 percentage point lower than the national unemployment rate reported for January, which was 3.6 percent, up 0.1 percentage point from the previous month. This was the first time the state unemployment rate was lower than the national unemployment rate since November 2010. The Illinois unemployment rate was down 0.9 percentage point from a year ago when it was 4.4 percent.

