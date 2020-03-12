Illinois jobless rate hits record low in January, below national average

SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate in Illinois reached a record low in January and was below the national average for the first time in nearly a decade, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday.
The unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage point to 3.5 percent, while nonfarm payrolls added 16,600 jobs in January, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The state’s unemployment rate is 0.1 percentage point lower than the national unemployment rate reported for January, which was 3.6 percent, up 0.1 percentage point from the previous month. This was the first time the state unemployment rate was lower than the national unemployment rate since November 2010. The Illinois unemployment rate was down 0.9 percentage point from a year ago when it was 4.4 percent.
You have free articles remaining.
Compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll employment increased by 9,100 jobs with the largest gains in: Educational and Health Services (up 17,100), Government (up 10,000) and Financial Activities (up 6,400). The industry sectors with the largest over-the-year declines were: Manufacturing (down 13,900), Professional and Business Services (down 11,400) and Trade, Transportation and Utilities (down 3,300). Illinois nonfarm payrolls were up 0.1 percentage point over-the-year as compared to the nation’s 1.4 percent over-the-year gain in January.
The number of unemployed workers decreased from the prior month, down 3.6 percent to 227,700, a new record low, and was down 19.6 percent over the same month for the prior year. The labor force was down 0.2 percent over-the-month and 0.9 percent over-the-year. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.