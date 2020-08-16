Inspection report: Permit suspended for South Oakland Avenue restaurant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department has suspended the permit of a South Oakland Avenue restaurant.

Castro's Tex-Mex Grill posted on Facebook Sunday that it is "working diligently alongside the MCHD to correct the problem, as we value the safety of our patrons and community first."

An inspection of the 130 S Oakland Ave. restaurant on Thursday evening found "imminent health hazards" including "use/preparation of spoiled/jeopardized food and infestation of flying insects," according to a copy of the 45-page report.

Two employees in the kitchen area "were observed preparing food that was in the the temperature danger zone" and workers were "observed not washing hands when required, " the report said. ​The inspector also wrote: "No employees (3) observed wearing a mask at time of arrival to facility."

The Facebook post on Sunday said: "After voluntarily closing down earlier this week due to mechanical issues (in which several of our refrigerators would not hold the proper temperature), the Macon County Health Department has informed us that we may not reopen until the issue has been fixed."