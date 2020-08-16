You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inspection report: Permit suspended for South Oakland Avenue restaurant
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Inspection report: Permit suspended for South Oakland Avenue restaurant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Castro's

A photo from the Macon County Health Department inspection report of Castro's Tex-Mex Grill is shown. The inspection was Thursday.

 MACON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department has suspended the permit of a South Oakland Avenue restaurant.

Castro's Tex-Mex Grill posted on Facebook Sunday that it is "working diligently alongside the MCHD to correct the problem, as we value the safety of our patrons and community first."

An inspection of the 130 S Oakland Ave. restaurant on Thursday evening found "imminent health hazards" including "use/preparation of spoiled/jeopardized food and infestation of flying insects," according to a copy of the 45-page report.

Two employees in the kitchen area "were observed preparing food that was in the the temperature danger zone" and workers were "observed not washing hands when required, " the report said. ​The inspector also wrote: "No employees (3) observed wearing a mask at time of arrival to facility."

The Facebook post on Sunday said: "After voluntarily closing down earlier this week due to mechanical issues (in which several of our refrigerators would not hold the proper temperature), the Macon County Health Department has informed us that we may not reopen until the issue has been fixed."

It said they are expecting to reopen on Tuesday.

The report said an inspection is required before the business reopens.

The health department in April 2019 issued a cease and desist order to Castro's because they received information that the restaurant was operating without a permit, an official at the time said.

The space previously had been a Cherry Berry location.

Download PDF https://env-mchd.sfo2.digitaloceanspaces.com/env-mchd/media/food/inspection_reports/Castros_Tex-Mex_Grill_-_Routine_-_8-13-20.pdf

12 photos from the Decatur area in the 1940s-1960s

12 photos from the Decatur area in the 1940s-1960s

We're taking a look back at Decatur and Macon County during the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.

1 of 12

MORE ONLINE

Visit herald-review.com to read the 45-page inspection report for Castro's Tex-Mex Grill.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Business incubator for the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois finds new location

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News