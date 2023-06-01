DECATUR — Instant coffee took on a whole new meaning with the "building" Thursday of Decatur's newest beverage stand.

Kody Smith looked on as a construction crew dropped the new 7 Brew Coffee building onto its foundation. 7 Brew stands are constructed off-site and delivered to the locations.

“We just set our building in place,” said Smith, who will manage and director the business.

Situated at 2016 Mount Zion Road, the business will join the new Take 5 Oil Change in the strip mall parking lot that includes Rural King and other businesses. The drive-thru coffee shop is expected to open in approximately two months, after site work and other finishing touches on the building are complete.

“We bring a unique, fast, amazing coffee experience,” Smith said.

Coffee won’t be the only beverage on the menu. Smoothies, energy drinks and teas will also be served at the drive-thru restaurant.

Originating in Arkansas, the company expects to hire more than 50 local employees for the Decatur restaurant.

“We believe in cultivating kindness,” Smith said. “We want to bring a smile to everyone.”

While the construction crew were dropping the building into place, Smith presented the Children’s Museum of Illinois with a $2,000 check.

“We always want to find someone that has a great mission and has a great impact in the community,” Smith said.

Rikki Parker, executive director of the museum, said she was surprised by the donation.

“7 Brew’s dedication to children’s organizations is commendable and we are so excited for this opportunity to connect with a new partner in our community,” she said. “As a non-profit, generosity like this means so much to us and our mission.”

WANT A JOB? To apply for a job with 7 Brew Coffee, visit nlcoffee.7brewcareers.com.

The museum plans to use the donation to fund the Angel Membership Program. “It provides free memberships for community members who may not be able to afford a family membership,” Parker said.

The Decatur 7 Brew is only the second in the state, with another planned for Pershing Road later in the year. Jacksonville plans to open the first Illinois location in two weeks.

