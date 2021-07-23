Is Decatur's labor force increasing? See the data

DECATUR — While Decatur's unemployment rate for June was higher than in May, one local economic development expert sees a good sign in the numbers.

State data released this week showed that Decatur had an unemployment rate of 8.1%, well below the pandemic-driven 14.8% unemployment rate of June 2020. The Decatur area listed 48,200 nonfarm jobs, thousands more than the 45,700 reported the prior year.

Last month, the state reported a 6.9% unemployment rate and 48,100 nonfarm jobs in Decatur. But Andrew Taylor, economic development officer for the Economic Development Corp. of Decatur-Macon County, noted that there were also more employed people in June (43,213) than in May (42,817).

"The Unemployment Rate is up, and NonFarm jobs remained largely static," he wrote in an analysis released to the media. "However, if you look closer, you will note that both Employment and Unemployment went up this month. That is only possible if our Local Labor Force is increasing, and it has by over a thousand individuals.

"This means that more people are re-entering the workforce to fill vacant positions. At this time, most of those individuals went into the Unemployment row, but the important thing is that they are ready to work."

The number of nonfarm jobs increased in all 14 of the state's metro areas in June, with the largest over-the-year percentage increases reported in Springfield and Peoria.

Unemployment rates also decreased across the state as compared to the prior year. The largest unemployment rate decreases were the Elgin (down 7.6 points to 6.2%), Peoria (down 7.2 points to 6.4%) and Rockford (down 7 points to 9.5%) areas.

Read Taylor's full analysis of Decatur's numbers below:

