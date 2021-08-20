 Skip to main content
Kroger, Decatur employees agree to 3-year agreement

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger and Decatur employees have ratified a new labor agreement with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 700.

The company in a statement Friday said the three-year agreement covers 272 retail clerks and pharmacy technicians in Decatur’s three Kroger stores.

“We are pleased our teams created a plan to provide our associates with significant pay increases, affordable and comprehensive health care, and continued investment in their pension fund,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. "This agreement follows productive and thoughtful work by both the company and the union bargaining committees."

 

