Kroger installing clear partitions amid coronavirus concerns
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Kroger installing clear partitions amid coronavirus concerns

  • 0
Protective Plexiglass Partition 03.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger is installing clear partitions "at many cash registers to further promote physical distancing," the company said Tuesday. 

The temporary partitions will be installed at every checklane, pharmacy counter and Starbucks register in stores.

"We are also installing educational floor decals to promote physical distancing at checklanes and other counters," the company said. 

Workers may also wear protective masks and gloves.

"These and other recently announced steps will help Kroger ensure the safety of associates and help our communities flatten the curve while at the same time meeting our obligation to be there for our customers," the company said in a statement.  

Several chains, including Hy-Vee and Schnucks, have followed similar steps because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

Protective Plexiglass Partition 01.jpg

Your guide to COVID-19

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News