Kroger installing clear partitions amid coronavirus concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger is installing clear partitions "at many cash registers to further promote physical distancing," the company said Tuesday.

The temporary partitions will be installed at every checklane, pharmacy counter and Starbucks register in stores.

"We are also installing educational floor decals to promote physical distancing at checklanes and other counters," the company said.

Workers may also wear protective masks and gloves.

"These and other recently announced steps will help Kroger ensure the safety of associates and help our communities flatten the curve while at the same time meeting our obligation to be there for our customers," the company said in a statement.

Several chains, including Hy-Vee and Schnucks, have followed similar steps because of the coronavirus outbreak.