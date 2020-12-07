 Skip to main content
Lincoln Square Lounge closing 'until the local and state restrictions are lifted'
DECATUR — The Lincoln Square Lounge is temporarily closing. 

The 121 N. Main St. business posted on social media: "We have decided to close our doors until the local and state restrictions are lifted. We will open our doors again very soon."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Tier 3 rules on social interaction ban indoor bar and food service, caps the number of customers in retail stores, and limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people. The rules will be in place until COVID infection rates decline. 

"We would like to thank all of our customers for your support this past year. To say it has been rough would be an understatement. We have been fortunate this year when others in our industry have been required to shut their doors permanently. Our prayers go out to those business owners and their employees," the business posted on Facebook. 

Angelo Chiligiris opened the bar in 1933. It is believed to be one of the first liquor licenses in the state following the repeal of prohibition.

