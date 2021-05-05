Lincoln Walmart to temporarily close for store-wide sanitizing

LINCOLN — The westside Walmart Supercenter will shut its doors today at 2 p.m. and remain closed until Friday for store-wide sanitizing, the company announced Wednesday.
The 825 Malerich Dr. location will reopen Friday at 7 a.m., after third-party cleaning crews "thoroughly clean and sanitize" the building and employees "restock shelves and prep the store," according to a company news release.
Payton McCormick, a spokesperson for Walmart’s Corporate Affairs team, in a statement said the temporary closure is "for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts."
When the store reopens Friday, he said, "we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.
McCormick also said that customers will still be required to wear face coverings while inside the building.
Walmart during the coronavirus pandemic has installed sneeze guards at registers, placed social distancing signage in stores, implemented temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for employees and enacted emergency leave policies for employees who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work, McCormick said.
“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind," McCormick said.
