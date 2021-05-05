Lincoln Walmart to temporarily close for store-wide sanitizing

LINCOLN — The westside Walmart Supercenter will shut its doors today at 2 p.m. and remain closed until Friday for store-wide sanitizing, the company announced Wednesday.

The 825 Malerich Dr. location will reopen Friday at 7 a.m., after third-party cleaning crews "thoroughly clean and sanitize" the building and employees "restock shelves and prep the store," according to a company news release.

Payton McCormick, a spokesperson for Walmart’s Corporate Affairs team, in a statement said the temporary closure is "for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts."