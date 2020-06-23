Local 7-838 ratifies 5-year contract with Mueller Water Products

DECATUR — United Steelworkers Local 7-838 have approved a five-year contract that will eliminate the two-tier wage system that currently exists among union workers at the Mueller Water Products Inc. plants in Decatur.
To achieve that goal, second tier employees will receive a 21% raise during the life of the contract, while first tier employees will receive a 5% raise.
“We were able to eliminate the gap,” said John Thompson, union president. “For the overall health and well-being of our local we thought that was the best thing to do. It was a great showing of solidarity.”
The union represents 391 workers between the foundry at Jasper and Garfield streets and the machine shop at 500 W. Eldorado St., both in Decatur.
Thompson said the contract replaces one that expired June 12. Negotiations took a little more than a week.
It also includes the addition of a fifth week of vacation after 25 years and allowing vacation to be used in 2-hour increments. Workers retained the same health coverage.
Thompson said the contract includes no language related to staffing levels at the new, state of the art brass foundry under construction on a 30-acre site in the 2700 block of North Jasper Street. All indications, he said, are that the prospect of doing more insourcing will allow employment to expand.
The new foundry will replace a facility constructed in prior to 1910.
