You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local 7-838 ratifies 5-year contract with Mueller Water Products
0 comments
alert top story

Local 7-838 ratifies 5-year contract with Mueller Water Products

{{featured_button_text}}
102919-dec-loc-mueller

A sign at 2700 block of North Jasper Street gives passers-by a glimpse of what the new Mueller Water Products foundry on the site will look like when construction is complete.

 SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — United Steelworkers Local 7-838 have approved a five-year contract that will eliminate the two-tier wage system that currently exists among union workers at the Mueller Water Products Inc. plants in Decatur.

To achieve that goal, second tier employees will receive a 21% raise during the life of the contract, while first tier employees will receive a 5% raise.

“We were able to eliminate the gap,” said John Thompson, union president. “For the overall health and well-being of our local we thought that was the best thing to do. It was a great showing of solidarity.”

The union represents 391 workers between the foundry at Jasper and Garfield streets and the machine shop at 500 W. Eldorado St., both in Decatur.

Thompson said the contract replaces one that expired June 12. Negotiations took a little more than a week.

It also includes the addition of a fifth week of vacation after 25 years and allowing vacation to be used in 2-hour increments. Workers retained the same health coverage.

Thompson said the contract includes no language related to staffing levels at the new, state of the art brass foundry under construction on a 30-acre site in the 2700 block of North Jasper Street. All indications, he said, are that the prospect of doing more insourcing will allow employment to expand.

The new foundry will replace a facility constructed in prior to 1910.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Mueller Company

0 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: The 2020 Decatur-area food draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News