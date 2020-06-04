Local entrepreneur takes out franchise for Pershing Road Steak 'n' Shake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Rachel Nikki Richardson began her Steak 'n' Shake career as a 16-year-old server.

As of May 20, she is a company franchisee, taking over ownership of the Pershing Road restaurant.

“It is a lot more responsibility,” said Richardson, 37. “It also gives me the ability to do more for the folks that work for me. I'm not solely under that corporate canopy where I can only do certain things."

That includes participating in community events and school sponsorship, and hosting things like the car hop night being held Thursday and Friday, June 4 and 5.

"A big thing for us is we're going to close on Christmas," she said. "For me that's a big deal, to give people who work for me Christmas Day off to spend with their families.”

At 18, she became a manager and from there rose through the company until she was working in the human resources department at the corporate office. Many of Steak 'n' Shake's locations are corporate owned, but the company also supports franchises.