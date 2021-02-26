Looking for career opportunities? Anywhere Career Fair underway

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Herald & Review and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair through Sunday, March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states are participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. Twenty-one are Central Illinois employers.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to have traditional in-person career fairs, this virtual event will let employers meet candidates locally and from across the country safely and effectively.

“One of the key economic drivers of recovering from the pandemic is helping businesses find qualified employees,” said Dan Adams, president and director, Central Illinois Media Group, which includes the Herald & Review. “Our Anywhere Career Fair offers businesses a dynamic platform to reach a wide audience of candidates safely and effectively and it offers job seekers access to a variety of potential employers, covering a broad range of sectors including health, food and manufacturing.”