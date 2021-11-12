 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Macon County Board delays food truck vote

  • 0

DECATUR — The Macon County Board postponed its discussion of a proposal to extend the length of time food trucks are allowed to operate.

The agenda for the board's meeting Wednesday included an item to amend Chapter 91 ordinance of the Macon County Code or the Food Sanitation Ordinance.

“The board members didn’t feel like they had the opportunity to have conversations with some of those that actually owned and operated food trucks,” board member Grant Noland said. “This is an opportunity to have those conversations over the month and hopefully make sure everyone is comfortable with some of the provisions of the ordinance.”

Masonic Temple looking for tree decorators

The amendment will create the Macon County Mobile Food Truck Ordinance and amend the food establishment permit fees. The new ordinance would allow food trucks and mobile units to operate year-round. The seasonal license with the health department currently runs March 15 through Nov. 30.

A vote could take place in December. 

READ MORE HERE.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rivian's stellar IPO a good sign for growing EV market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News