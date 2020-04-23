Macon County loses jobs in March, but unemployment rate still decreases

DECATUR — Macon County reported 800 fewer jobs in March than it had a year ago.
That is according to the latest jobless report issued Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Still, the unemployment rate actually decreased to 4.4%, down from the 5.8% in March 2019, with an estimated 1,979 unemployed people in the Macon County labor force.
Andrew Taylor, of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County, said the there are likely two factors at play that resulted in the lower unemployment numbers — the timing of when the numbers were collected and responses from the people who are temporarily out of work because of the coronavirus.
Taylor said the numbers are collected the week of March 12, prior to schools being closed and the stay-at-home order being issued. Also, if those responding to the questionnaire were subject to a temporary layoff, they likely said they were unemployed but not looking for work, meaning they aren't counted among the jobless but their "lost" job is counted in the labor force numbers.
Taylor said when comparing March 2019 to 2020, Macon County's labor force has declined 7.6%, while the unemployment rate has decreased 29.9%.
Taylor said an April 7 report of March jobless claims showed Decatur having the lowest year-to-year increase of 648.86%. He attributed that to the community's manufacturing base.
"The national average for most cities in the U.S. is about 8%, in Decatur we are about 22% manufacturing at the moment," Taylor said.
Nicole Bateman, also of the EDC, said it's difficult to determine what the future might hold and how quickly the economy might recover.
"We’re looking at a situation we’ve not experienced before, so it’s difficult to determine what employment will ultimately look like months from now," she said. "At the present time, some companies are still hiring and jobs in essential industries that need to be filled. The EDC of Decatur-Macon County will continue our mission of business retention, expansion, and attraction and work closely with our community partners to relay employment opportunities to displaced workers."
Macon County’s results mirrored a majority of the metropolitan reporting areas. Jobs decreased in 12 of the 14 metro areas.
The unemployment rate also dropped across the region. The following area counties experienced drops from the prior year in March:
- Christian County, 4.0% this year and 5.5% in 2019
- Coles County, 2.8% and 4.5%
- DeWitt County, 3.2% and 5.5%
- Douglas County, 2.5% and 4.0%
- Effingham County, 2.5% and 4.0%
- Fayette County, 3.6% and 5.3%
- Logan County, 3.3% and 4.7%
- Moultrie County, 2.3% and 3.6%
- Piatt County, 2.4% and 4.3%
- Shelby County, 3.0% and 4.6%
