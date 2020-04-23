Macon County loses jobs in March, but unemployment rate still decreases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Macon County reported 800 fewer jobs in March than it had a year ago.

That is according to the latest jobless report issued Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Still, the unemployment rate actually decreased to 4.4%, down from the 5.8% in March 2019, with an estimated 1,979 unemployed people in the Macon County labor force.

Andrew Taylor, of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur-Macon County, said the there are likely two factors at play that resulted in the lower unemployment numbers — the timing of when the numbers were collected and responses from the people who are temporarily out of work because of the coronavirus.

Taylor said the numbers are collected the week of March 12, prior to schools being closed and the stay-at-home order being issued. Also, if those responding to the questionnaire were subject to a temporary layoff, they likely said they were unemployed but not looking for work, meaning they aren't counted among the jobless but their "lost" job is counted in the labor force numbers.