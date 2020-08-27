Macon County's July unemployment rate among highest in state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County has one of the highest July unemployment rates in the state, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

According to a news release, the Macon County unemployment rate increased to 12% from 5.6% in July 2019. Only Rockford (13.8%) and Chicago (12.6%) had higher unemployment rates.

There were an estimated 5,593 unemployed people in the Macon County, while at the same time the number of non-farm jobs decreased by 5,700 when compared to one year ago.

The same trend, increased unemployment and a decrease in jobs, was experienced in 14 of the state’s metro areas, the news release stated.

