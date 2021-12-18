Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Valerie Wells
Title: Education reporter
Contact: (217) 421-7982 or vwells@herald-review.com
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Name: Valerie Wells
Title: Education reporter
Contact: (217) 421-7982 or vwells@herald-review.com
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
The Decatur Leadership Institute recently marked the completion of another 14-week session.
"You can provide a dignified service at an affordable cost," said Jason Murphy, co-owner of Central Cremation Center.
Business Achievements celebrate new hires, promotions and business and employee honors.
The plant could grow to as many as 10,000 workers, sources said, which would make it among the largest auto assembly complexes in the United States, rivaled by behemoths such as the 11,000-worker BMW complex in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Ford Motor Co.’s 8,600-worker plant in Louisville, Kentucky.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.