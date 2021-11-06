 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meet the Herald & Review staff

  • 0

Name: Mateusz Janik

Title: Reporter

Contact: (217) 421-6949 or mjanik@herald-review.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tentative John Deere deal shows momentum for worker movement

Tentative John Deere deal shows momentum for worker movement

A tentative deal struck between Deere & Co. and the United Auto Workers union offers substantial improvements over one that workers rejected before going on strike, including larger wage increases, no new tiers to retirement benefits and a signing bonus of $8,500.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Deere executives warn striking workers not to expect better offer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News