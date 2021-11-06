Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Mateusz Janik
Title: Reporter
Contact: (217) 421-6949 or mjanik@herald-review.com
Business Achievements celebrate new hires, promotions and business and employee honors.
The recent decommissioning of the coal-based system at its Decatur plant has enabled Tate & Lyle to deliver on its commitment to eliminate the use of the energy source at all of its operations across the world.
Archer Daniels Midland Co. announced plans Monday to team up with Gevo, Inc. to produce lower-carbon aviation fuel at three of its operations, including a proposed new facility in Decatur.
A tentative deal struck between Deere & Co. and the United Auto Workers union offers substantial improvements over one that workers rejected before going on strike, including larger wage increases, no new tiers to retirement benefits and a signing bonus of $8,500.
DECATUR — Main Place Real Estate, in conjunction with Main Place Properties, is pleased to announce Jill Williams as one of the newest brokers…
The deal is expected to close "in the coming weeks," ADM said in a statement. Terms were not disclosed.
