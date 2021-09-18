Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: James Boyd
Title: Sports reporter
Contact: jboyd@herald-review.com
Construction has recently started at the site and will wrap up in the summer of 2022.
“I’m looking forward to inviting the public and our valued marketing partners to come in to see our new home," said Dan Adams, president and director of local sales and marketing for the Central Illinois Publishing Group of Lee Enterprises.
DETROIT — Rivian Automotive Inc. beat the Detroit Three to market with its all-electric pickup truck the R1T, which started rolling off the assembly line Tuesday, according to CEO RJ Scaringe's Twitter feed.
The Mount Zion Business Expo included a ceremony to remember 9/11 on Saturday.
Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online.
