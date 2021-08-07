Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Dalton Jimison
Archer Daniels Midland said it was continuing to monitor air quality and work with outside experts to extinguish hot spots in its Columbus, Nebraska, coal dome.
Workforce Investment Solutions and other agencies connect employers with future employees
Called the "Restaurant Meal Pilot Program," IDHS is touting the initiative as both a means of serving people who have difficulty preparing their own food and a way to increase business at restaurants.
KPS and Tate & Lyle say new company will be good news for investment and growth prospects.
“At a time when there’s a renewed focus on U.S. manufacturing, we’re proud to receive recognition for being a top manufacturing hub.”
