Meet the Herald & Review staff

Name: Mateusz Janik
Title: Local reporter
Contact: (217) 421-6949 or mjanik@herald-review.com
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Name: Mateusz Janik
Title: Local reporter
Contact: (217) 421-6949 or mjanik@herald-review.com
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
The Herald & Review is moving to a new office at 225 S. Main St.
Officials said the 350-mile steel pipeline will be capable of transporting 12 million tons of carbon dioxide and offer dedicated capacity to transport carbon dioxide from ethanol and cogeneration facilities in Clinton and Cedar Rapids, Iowa to a sequestration site in Decatur.
Businesses are beginning to bring some life into Forsyth
CBRE Inc., a commercial real estate services company, is handling the development of Decatur Marketplace.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.